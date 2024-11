Sungrow Hydrogen’s 2.6GW wind power and photovoltaic solar project starts construction

Sungrow Hydrogen recently has signed a cooperation agreement with China Tianying Inc. for the Tianying Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia and Green Methanol Project. Sungrow Hydrogen will deliver 16 sets of 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production system, including ALK electrolyzers, PWM hydrogen production power supply, as well as gas-liquid separation equipment, hydrogen purification equipment, for this project.

The project located in Liaoyuan, Jilin, aiming to build a new energy industry system that integrates power generation, consumption, energy storage, and also application. Its planned installed capacity of wind power and photovoltaic solar power is about 2.6GW, and is expected to produce 150,000 tonnes green hydrogen and 800,000 tonnes green methanol annually in the future.

The project is the 3rd order Sungrow Hydrogen won in Jilin province. Prior to this, Sungrow Hydrogen had won the tenders of Baicheng Distributed Power Generation Hydrogen Production and Hydrogenation Integrated Demonstration Project and Da’an Wind-solar Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Integrated Demonstration Project in 2021 and 2023, and now both of these two projects have been delivered successfully. Sungrow Hydrogen promotes the development of green hydrogen industry in Jilin, which is rich in solar and wind resources, with its advanced technological strength.

Since the beginning of this year, Sungrow Hydrogen has won multiple large-scale green hydrogen production projects, showcasing the strength of technology and efficient delivery. In the future, Sungrow Hydrogen will continuously join hands with global partners to achieve a virtuous cycle of green energy production and on-site consumption, promoting the realization of a complete new energy upstream and downstream industrial chain and industrial ecology.

Sebrina Fichtner