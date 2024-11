Buenos Aires to have another 266.6 MW wind energy project with more than 40 wind turbines

The wind farm promises to be the largest in the province of Buenos Aires. The Buenos Aires district of Mar Chiquita is preparing to receive a project that includes the installation of the Los Patrios wind farm, which promises to be one of the largest in the province. The project, developed by the company Genneia, will have a capacity of 266.6 MW and will be deployed on an area of ??5,721 hectares, about 50 km from Mar del Plata.

According to reports, the development includes the placement of 43 wind turbines on private land located between Vivoratá and Coronel Vidal; and is currently in the public participation stage, a key step to obtain the necessary permits.

The wind turbines will be connected by 33 kV collector networks that will transport the generated energy to the Coronel Vidal transformer station (33/132 kV).

The park will have an installed capacity of 266.6 MW and its wind turbines are 6.2 MW each.

In addition to the wind turbines, the project includes the construction of internal roads to facilitate access to the installation areas, as well as the foundations and assembly platforms necessary for its operation.

It should be noted that the company Genneia recently inaugurated the La Elbita park in Tandil, on a large property near the border with Lobería that has 36 wind turbines.

The energy transition, fundamental in the fight against the climate crisis, already has precedents in Mar Chiquita and in the southeast of Buenos Aires. In the district governed by Walter Wischnivetzky, a wind farm was launched some time ago in the northern urban area of ??Vivoratá, which can be seen from Route 2 on the way to Mar del Plata.