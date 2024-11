Yesterday, wind power reached a new historical generation maximum in Spain with 433.7 GWh, 52% of the daily mix

On July 12 of this year, solar photovoltaic energy surpassed its daily production records by reaching a contribution of 211.9 GWh, with which it achieved a share of 25.4% in the national generation structure.

Spanish renewables are expected to exceed their entire annual production for 2023 today, which would mark a new historical milestone for our country, according to the forecasts handled by Red Eléctrica. Thus, renewables would close today with an estimated production of 135,048 GWh, which exceeds the figure obtained in 2023, which was 134,649 GWh.

The renewable contribution recorded between January 1 and November 22, 2024 means more than 56% of the electricity produced in our country, and an increase compared to the same period of the previous year of more than 13%.

The presence of renewable generation technologies in the installed power structure, which already account for more than 63% of the total installed in Spain, as well as the weather conditions have been decisive in this increase in renewable production.

An increasingly renewable country

2024 will be the second consecutive year in which renewable generation exceeds non-renewable generation after representing 50.4% of all national electricity generation in 2023.

In fact, yesterday, November 21, wind power recorded the largest contribution to the Spanish electricity system in its history by producing 433.7 GWh, 52% of the total for the day. Thanks to the boost from the wind, renewables reached a share of 66.4% yesterday.

According to data published by Red Eléctrica, March 2024 was the month with the highest renewable production in history, with 14,404 GWh, while April was the month with the highest participation of these technologies in the production mix, contributing 64.3% of the total.