Chinese photovoltaic factory to create 450 jobs in France

DAS Solar, a Chinese photovoltaic company, will open its first European factory in the Doubs region in 2024, creating between 450 and 600 jobs as part of a strategic investment of 109 million euros.

In June 2024, the Chinese company DAS Solar will open a solar panel factory in Mandeure, near Montbéliard, in the Doubs department. This initiative involves an investment of 109 million euros for the construction of three assembly lines capable of producing 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels per year. This production capacity places the factory among the most ambitious projects in the photovoltaic sector in Europe.

DAS Solar management announced that the site, acquired on Monday, will employ between 450 and 600 people once it is operational. Recruitment will begin next month. According to Shi Si, Vice President of the company, this investment responds to the growing demand in the European Union for locally manufactured products. This strategy also aligns with DAS Solar’s goal of developing a comprehensive photovoltaic supply chain in Europe, including the production of photovoltaic cells and necessary components such as cables and connectors.

A strategic position in Europe

Founded in 2018, DAS Solar already operates 14 factories in China, with a combined capacity of 55 GW and a global workforce of 8,900 employees. This new factory in the Doubs region marks a significant step in its international expansion. Before selecting France, the company considered options in Germany and Spain. However, the rapid involvement of the French authorities and the support of local communities were decisive factors.

The project also plans to collaborate with local and Chinese partners to outsource certain activities. This entire production chain could generate a total of 2,500 jobs, according to estimates provided to local authorities.

Competition and geopolitical challenges

China’s dominance in the photovoltaic sector is undisputed: eight out of ten solar panels are manufactured in China, and the top ten global suppliers are all Chinese. In 2023, Chinese panel exports reached a record €45 billion, according to the analysis firm Wood Mackenzie.

This dominance has led to geopolitical tensions. The United States has imposed 50% tariffs on Chinese solar panels, while the European Union is investigating possible excessive subsidies received by Chinese manufacturers. These measures aim to counter the deliberate overcapacity attributed to Beijing, accused of selling products at rock-bottom prices to harm competitors.

Despite this context, DAS Solar’s new factory in France could strengthen European energy sovereignty and contribute to the energy transition.