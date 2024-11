Second prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW, community-owned, inaugurated

Vestas is moving forward with its second prototype of the V236-15.0 MW. A somewhat special prototype, as it has been installed at the Thyborøn port and is community-owned.

Specifically, the turbine has been funded by more than 2,800 local shareholders, who also hope to turn it into a tourist attraction.

These community projects have a special kind of romance, and Vestas has wanted to reflect this in the video I’ve included below:

It’s nice to see people happy, proud, and involved in the construction of this wind turbine. It’s also very interesting to see the crowd event that its inauguration turned into.

I know that such community projects are common in Germany, but in Spain, they are a rarity, and it’s a real shame. The only case I can think of is Viure del Aire, with a single Enercon E-103 EP2 turbine of 2.35 MW in the Catalan municipality of Pujalt.

