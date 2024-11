The project will position Ocean Winds as the largest offshore wind operator in Scotland.

Ocean Winds has successfully installed the 60th and final Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbine at the Moray West offshore wind farm project in the Moray Firth region of northern Scotland.

Each wind turbine, equipped with Power Boost, can generate up to 14.7 MW, making them the largest commercial offshore wind turbines in Europe.

The 882 MW Moray West wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2025. It will position Ocean Winds as the largest offshore wind operator in Scotland once completed.

The project has stuck to its schedule despite challenges such as extreme weather, grid connection and supply chain constraints.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “Moray West has set the bar very high in terms of technological innovation and robust project execution. More importantly than ever, the project has been delivered on time, on budget and to the highest level of quality.”

Siemens Gamesa, part of Siemens Energy’s wind business, managed the pre-assembly of the turbines and manufactured all 180 blades at its facility in Hull, UK.

Component assembly of the turbines took place at the port of Nigg, with the heavy-lift vessel Cadeler Wind Orca handling the installation and Siemens Gamesa technicians overseeing the commissioning of each turbine.

Following the installation of the primary components, including foundations, substations and cables, the project will enter its commissioning and testing phase, with the aim of achieving full acceptance in 2025.

Moray West, part of Ocean’s 6 GW portfolio, is expected to be completed in 2020. Winds in the UK, contributes more than £800 million ($1.01 billion) to the Scottish economy and creates 1,500 full-time equivalent years (FTE) in Scotland, with more than 60 long-term operational roles in Buckie.

Adam Morrison, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in the UK, said: “This is a fantastic milestone marking the installation of all wind turbines at Moray West. The project still has a long way to go before it is fully operational, however, this milestone demonstrates Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery through our fantastic, professional and safe teams.

“With two more projects in development in the UK and Moray East already operational, we are proud to be a leader in the UK’s energy transition. I am pleased that our collaboration with Siemens Gamesa has reached this milestone on this state-of-the-art offshore wind project.”

More than half of Moray West’s investment and operating costs will benefit the UK economy, highlighting Ocean Winds’ commitment to local supply chains.