Iberdrola and the Government of Nuevo León install photovoltaic systems in seven educational centers in Mexico

The Government of Nuevo León, through the Ministry of Education, in alliance with Iberdrola Mexico, launched the Luces de Esperanza social program, which consists of installing solar panels in primary education institutions.

The Secretary of Education of Nuevo León, Sofialeticia Morales Garza, accompanied by Paola Martínez, Director of Communication and Social Responsibility of Iberdrola Mexico, began the lighting of the first phase of the program, in which solar systems were installed in seven schools located in the municipalities of China, Galeana and Monterrey.

“We are living in a time in which environmental challenges, climate change and sustainability are a global concern. In Mexico and Nuevo León, it is no exception. Faced with these challenges, education plays a fundamental role in raising awareness and promoting responsible practices that contribute to the well-being of the community and the care of the environment,” said the head of state Education during her message.

The program was launched in Nuevo León at the José Eleuterio Kindergarten, located in the Las Diligencias community, in the municipality of Monterrey. In the first stage of Luces de Esperanza in the state, 187 students and teachers will benefit each year, with a cumulative total of 935 people in the first five years of supplying green energy to these educational centers.

For her part, the director of Communication and Social Responsibility of Iberdrola México, Paola Martínez, announced a new phase of the program for next year and thanked the Government of Nuevo León for the “excellent synergy” achieved during the installation of the first stage of Luces de Esperanza in the state, in which a “virtuous circle” was created between the different actors to promote education and environmental protection.

In the first stage of this social program, an investment of 7 million pesos was allocated for the installation of solar systems – made up of panels and batteries – in seven schools – preschool, primary and secondary level – belonging to various communities in the municipalities of China, Galeana and Monterrey.

Iberdrola Mexico launched Luces de Esperanza in 2019 and to date the program has reached isolated communities without connection to the national electrical system in four states: San Luis Potosí, Oaxaca, Puebla and Nuevo León.

The project, which has accumulated an investment of more than 50 million pesos, today has more than 8,661 people benefiting from the installation of photovoltaic systems in their homes and community spaces.

Luces de Esperanza – which has Iluméxico as a technical ally – improves the quality of life of people in essential aspects such as health, education or security. In addition, having solar energy represents a significant saving for families who spent a good part of their resources on candles and batteries.

The program contributes to the achievement of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including: End of poverty (1); Affordable and clean energy (7), Reduced inequalities (10), Sustainable cities and communities (11) and Partnerships to achieve the SDGs (17).

According to official figures from the 2020 Census of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in Mexico 1% of the population lacks electricity in their homes. This percentage represents more than 1.2 million people without electricity, either because they live in remote rural communities far from the conventional network or in urban areas where families cannot pay the cost of the service.