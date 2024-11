CIP’s South Korean offshore wind project starts operation

South Korea’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1, has delivered its first power ahead of the planned start of commercial-scale operation in 2025.

Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1, a 96 MW offshore wind farm off the coast of Shin-an, is a project jointly developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Copenhagen Infrastructure III (CI III) fund, SK Innovation E&S, one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates, and Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), CIP’s exclusive offshore wind development partner.

Construction of Jeonnam 1 began in early 2023, with installation of the wind turbines in September 2024.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025. When fully operational, Jeonnam 1 can provide electricity to 60,000 households.

The project has supported both local communities and the domestic offshore wind industry in South Korea, through multiple manufacturing and construction contracts with Korean suppliers, as well as the use of local ports and facilities.

“Jeonnam 1’s first power generation is a milestone for CIP, our partners, and the offshore wind industry in South Korea. It showcases our strong project execution capabilities, and we are very proud to have achieved this important milestone in collaboration with our partners.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in a project that makes a significant contribution to South Korea’s energy transition and supports the country’s long-term offshore wind ambitions,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner at CIP.

South Korea has great potential for offshore wind and is one of the largest offshore wind markets in Asia Pacific, with ambitious targets of 14.3 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

The country has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, which will require the delivery of additional large-scale renewables, including offshore wind projects.

CIP entered the South Korean market in 2018 and has since worked with local businesses, authorities and communities to develop wind power supply networks and foster a strong industrial ecosystem. CIP currently has an offshore wind development pipeline of approximately 5 GW in South Korea.