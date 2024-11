Acciona Energía, new IKEA supplier to promote self-consumption of photovoltaic (PV) energy

In addition to photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, IKEA Energy Services will offer charging points for electric vehicles.

ACCIONA Energía has announced today an agreement with IKEA in Spain to bring a range of renewable energy, self-consumption and energy efficiency solutions to Spanish households.

Through this agreement, IKEA expands its Energy Services by offering the installation of solar panels for self-consumption and charging points for electric vehicles through its website and in its physical shops in Spain. The installation of solar panels can be complemented with batteries, which will allow users to consume the surplus energy accumulated during the day at night and be totally self-sufficient by not relying solely on solar generation. ACCIONA Energía will be responsible for their installation and maintenance, as well as offering advice on the best solutions in each case.

A second phase of the agreement will also include the offer of aerothermal services.

This agreement follows IKEA’s goal of facilitating a more sustainable home lifestyle, while promoting efficiency and flexibility in energy consumption and cost savings. It also encourages greater penetration of electric vehicles by making it possible for end consumers to install chargers in their own homes.

Through this agreement, IKEA and ACCIONA Energía advance their shared commitment to creating positive change for people and the planet and bring a range of renewable and energy-efficient solutions to its customers, offering them alternatives that are good for the planet and the family economy.

As a result, ACCIONA Energía is establishing itself as IKEA’s strategic partner in promoting energy efficiency in Spanish households while furthering its commitment to decarbonization.