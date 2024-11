Voltalia and TAQA Arabia to develop 3 GW wind power and photovoltaic plant in Egypt

As the wind turbines near the end of their operational lifespan, Voltalia and TAQA Arabia have proposed a modern hybrid renewable energy solution.

Voltalia and TAQA Arabia have partnered to replace the capacity of the ageing Zafarana wind farm in Egypt with a 3 GW wind-solar photovoltaic complex.

In this regard, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity,

Zafarana wind farms were originally commissioned by the Government of Egypt two decades ago.

As the wind turbines near the end of their operational lifespan, Voltalia and TAQA Arabia have proposed a modern hybrid renewable energy solution.

This initiative will optimise land use on plots 5-8 of Zafarana, combining wind and photovoltaic technologies to achieve a total capacity of up to 3GW. The expected first commissioning is slated for 2028.

Under this partnership, the two companies will conduct comprehensive technical and environmental studies to establish a fully integrated green power facility.