In 2014, there were only nine photovoltaic power plants in Mexico, and in 2019 the number increased to 63

Solar energy has been used by humanity since ancient times to carry out essential activities such as cooking, lighting fires, producing heat and even to grow plants through the efficient use of sunlight. Thanks to the technological advances that have occurred since the 20th century, the use of this energy has evolved to the point of producing electricity through solar panels.

But what are solar panels? They are instruments that allow the energy that comes from solar radiation to be captured and transformed into electricity. This is possible through the photoelectric effect, where photons —light particles— are absorbed and electrons are released, generating an electric current.

One of the first industries to use solar panels was the space industry, placing them on satellites and spacecraft, starting in 1950. But their use took a while to become widespread, since their price could not compete with that of fossil fuels, which dominated the energy market.

Events that marked the evolution of solar panels to make them more efficient and accessible:

Can we have solar energy in Mexico?

Of course! Mexico is located in the Solar Belt region, made up of 60 countries, which receive greater solar radiation due to their geographical location. That is why it has great potential for the production of this type of renewable energy.

At Iberdrola Mexico we have three photovoltaic parks in operation located in the states of Puebla, Sonora and San Luis Potosí, which have a maximum total capacity of 643 MWp. In addition, Smart Solar is a smart solution for companies to have solar panels in their facilities and join the energy transition.

Therefore, we will continue to promote the development of photovoltaic solar energy in Mexico and contribute to the innovation of better technology in solar panels to increase their use and achieve a cleaner and greener planet for future generations.