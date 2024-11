China’s first GW-scale marine photovoltaic (PV) project starts generating power with Jinko Solar’s TOPCon modules

On November 13, China’s first 1-million-kilowatt offshore solar project successfully connected its first power generation unit to the grid, according to CCTV news. The project, developed by Guohua Investment under the State Energy Group in the HG14 sea area off Shandong, utilizes Jinko Solar’s N-type TOPCon Tiger Neo bifacial modules, with a total supply capacity of 1.32GW. As the world’s largest and first gigawatt-scale offshore solar project, this milestone sets a technological example for global offshore solar innovation and application.

Offshore solar, as an emerging energy source, is seen as a crucial direction for future energy development due to its high power output and minimal land usage. However, the harsh marine environment—characterized by high salt mist, extreme UV radiation, and temperature fluctuations—poses significant challenges to the durability and performance of solar panels.

Jinko Solar, with its deep technological expertise and ongoing product innovation, played a key role in advancing offshore solar development. The company provided optimized N-type TOPCon Tiger Neo modules designed for the challenging marine conditions. These modules feature advanced structural designs and material choices, offering higher power density, greater energy generation per watt, and improved bifacial efficiency. Additionally, the modules use double-glass semi-tempered glass and POE packaging to prevent water vapor corrosion and salt mist damage, making them resilient to seawater immersion, strong winds, large waves, and extreme temperature fluctuations.

With years of experience in offshore solar, Jinko Solar’s technology has proven effective. Data from an empirical base in coastal areas of Putian, Fujian, shows that the TOPCon modules outperform P-type BC modules by 1.58% in energy output per watt, ensuring the success of the offshore project. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate 1.78 billion kWh annually, meeting the electricity needs of about 2.67 million urban Chinese households, saving approximately 503,800 tons of standard coal and reducing CO2 emissions by 1.34 million tons.

Sebrina Fichtner

solarbeglobal.com