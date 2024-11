Acciona Energía sells 626 MW hydro portfolio in Spain to Endesa for €1 billion

ACCIONA Energía has reached an agreement with Endesa for the sale of 100% of the Corporación Acciona Hidráulica, S.L. company for €1 billion (Enterprise Value).

The transaction is free of debt and will generate estimated capital gains of €620 million. Closing is anticipated in the first half of 2025, following the necessary antitrust and foreign investment clearances.

The portfolio of Corporación Acciona Hidráulica S.L. is made up of 34 hydroelectric plants, with a total installed capacity of 626MW. The plants are located in the Spanish regions of Aragón, Navarra, Soria and Valencia, and have long-term concession agreements with an average remaining life of around 30 years.

The portfolio is comprised of reservoir (56% of capacity), run-of-river (30% of capacity), and pumped-storage (14%) hydroelectric plants, with an annual production of around 1.3 TWh.

The transaction is part of ACCIONA Energía’s asset rotation strategy, and it follows the sale of 175MW of hydropower to Elawan Energy, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, for €293 million earlier this month.