Two Iberdrola photovoltaic plants in Murcia and Salamanca receive the UNEF Seal of Excellence in Sustainability

The Peñarrubia (Murcia) and Villarino (Salamanca) solar plants, developed and operated by Iberdrola, have become the 45th project to receive the Seal of Excellence in Sustainability from the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF). This recognition highlights their integration into the environment and their respect for biodiversity and local communities. After an independent audit, both projects stood out for their good practices in sustainability and the circular economy.

After passing an independent audit, UNEF has ruled that both projects are integrated into the territory in which they are located, with respect for biodiversity and citizens. The Seal of Excellence in Sustainability was created by UNEF in 2020 to disseminate good practices in the Spanish photovoltaic sector, reinforcing the commitment of the national photovoltaic sector to a sustainable energy transition.

UNEF thus became the first entity worldwide to design its own system for certifying the sustainability of photovoltaic installations, aimed at all companies that may be interested in obtaining it, whether they are developers, builders or owners.

“As a sector, we have always made a commitment to do things well, because we firmly believe that our future depends on the harmonious coexistence between our projects, the territory, its biodiversity and local communities. It is not just about producing clean energy, but about creating added value that contributes to the sustainability and well-being of people and the environment in which we operate,” said José Donoso, general manager of the Spanish Photovoltaic Union.

The Peñarrubia photovoltaic plant, located in Yecla (Murcia), has the capacity to produce 86,700 MWh/year of clean energy, enough to supply 25,000 homes and avoid the emission of 15,000 tons of CO2 per year. During peak construction periods, the project generated 250 jobs, hiring several national companies, including Gonvarri, Omexon, Garoc, Mesa and Ingeteam. In addition, this photovoltaic installation has provided the first 50 MW to the strategic alliance of more than 2,000 million euros between Iberdrola and the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management.

Among the environmental initiatives, conservation measures for the steppe habitat and local fauna stand out. Rabbit shelters and vivariums have been built near the plant and an old farmhouse has been adapted as a rabbitry to protect the lesser kestrel, a vulnerable species. In addition, the landscape has been integrated through biological corridors with native vegetation that favour the movement of the species that inhabit the area.

As part of its commitment to integrating photovoltaic projects with the environment in which they are developed, Iberdrola gave the Yecla City Council two self-consumption facilities that have been located on the roofs of the municipal swimming pool and the music school in the municipality, as a sign of the commitment made by the company after the launch of its first photovoltaic project in the region.

The Villarino PV project, located in Villarino de los Aires, Salamanca, has the capacity to produce 85,900 MWh/year of clean energy, which is equivalent to supplying energy to 27,000 homes per year, avoiding the emission of 12,000 tons of CO2 per year.

During peak construction periods, 250 local jobs have been created and it has meant the hiring of several national companies such as JEMA, Gonvarri, Eiffage, Elecnor, Sarpel, Faramax, Mesa and Ingeteam. During the construction of the project, various environmental measures have been implemented, such as the creation of a vegetation screen in the surroundings of the solar plant, the installation of boxes for fauna, the construction of fire corridors and four water tanks to support forest fire extinguishing teams and the implementation of silvicultural treatments and forest repopulations.