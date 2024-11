Iberdrola gives new wings to its wind farms with wind measurement formulas for its wind turbines

The world’s leading utility by wind power capacity, with approximately 23,000 MW, has launched a programme to improve wind turbine metering at its facilities.

Iberdrola has launched a challenge to develop new wind-measurement formulas through its startup programme Perseo.

The solution can comprise both traditional and state-of-the-art sensors and must include wind-speed and wind-direction measurements, must be effectively deployed at several positions at a wind farm, and must be able to fulfil a complete measurement campaign on several turbines. The ease of installation will be assessed as well as the reliability and accuracy of the measurements.

Monitoring wind farm conditions and performance is fundamental to understanding how variable wind conditions determine the electrical output of turbines. That is why Iberdrola, which has 400 wind farms in operation and more than 15,000 wind turbines, is taking this step.

The prize will be the development of a project to implement the solution in one of Iberdrola’s operational wind farms. What’s more, the winner may also be offered the opportunity to scale the solution through commercial agreements and the possibility of investing in the participating company or in the winning solution may be considered. The presentation deadline is on 1 December.

Iberdrola is the world’s leading electricity company in terms of wind-power capacity, with some 23,000 MW installed worldwide. Onshore wind power accounts for approximately 21,000 MW, 37% of the electricity company’s total capacity, and it generated 33,000 GWh in the first nine months of the year, more than half of its total renewable production, which stood at 63,300 GWh.

Offshore wind power is one of the main growth drivers of Europe’s largest electricity company by stock market value, with a 47.5% increase in the last 12 months to almost 2,400 MW of capacity, thanks mainly to its new wind farms in France and Germany.

Key to growth

Iberdrola’s plan is to allocate some €15.5 billion to the development of renewable projects between the current financial year and 2026, including €5 billion contributed by partners. Half of this amount will be earmarked for offshore wind power in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. In fact, between January and September it has installed some 800 MW of this technology, mainly through the Saint Brieuc, France, and Baltic Eagle, Germany, wind farms, reaching almost 2,400 MW.

With this progress, the offshore wind projects foreseen in the 24–26 strategic plan are already secured and under construction, and 4,800 MW of new capacity is expected to be operational by 2026.

Driving force behind energy startups

Since its creation in 2008, Perseo has invested more than €200 million in startups that develop innovative technologies and business models, focusing on those that improve the sustainability of the energy sector through greater electrification and decarbonisation of the economy. The programme has focused its actions on analysing business opportunities and technological collaboration with startups and emerging companies around the world.