RWE secures two more onshore wind projects at French regulation latest bidding round

The French CRE (Commission for the Regulation of Energy) has published the results for the latest onshore wind bidding round (AO 16), for a selected capacity of 755.22 MW at an average price of 87.92 euros/MWh. RWE has emerged as one of the leading recipient, securing contracts for two projects with a combined capacity of 41.3 MW.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “This new success reflects RWE’s winning approach: making each project exemplary in combining local integration with competitive pricing. These good results reflect our growth in the French market, in line with our Growing Green strategy.”

Two projects enhancing local development

The two wind farms will supply around 33,700 residents with green electricity. Located in the Charente-Maritime department, the Morgat wind farm will feature two turbines with a total installed capacity of 11.8 MW. With five turbines, the Pressoirs wind project in the Indre region will reach an installed capacity of 29.5 MW. Alongside these two projects, RWE has planned a range of support measures to help integrate the wind farms smoothly into their local environments.

Since its entry into the French market in late 2020, RWE has successfully commissioned 240 MW of renewable energy capacity. The Group is currently developing over 1.4 GW of onshore wind projects and nearly 900 MWp of solar projects. Moreover, RWE is currently participating in all French offshore wind tenders. As a leading figure in the energy transition, the Group is committed to expanding its global green technology capacity to more than 65 GW by 2030. To achieve this ambitious goal, RWE is investing €55 billion worldwide between 2024 and the end of the decade.