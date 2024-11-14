Runda Solar to finance major solar photovoltaic (PV) project to boost electricity in Liberia

In a bid to address the electricity shortage in Liberia, the government is currently negotiating with Runda Solar, a multi-billion dollar photovoltaic energy company, to develop a 250 megawatt solar panel installation in Montserrado County. This initiative aims to significantly improve the country’s electricity supply.

Runda Solar has submitted an ambitious proposal for the Montserrado solar project, which promises to deploy solar energy solutions in urban and rural areas of the county. If approved, the project will be fully funded by Runda Solar and subsequently handed over to the Liberian government for integration into the national grid. To ensure that the company can recoup its investment and generate revenue over time, several mechanisms and strategies will be put in place.

Founded in 2009, Runda Solar has become a leading player in the solar industry, with a production capacity of 4GW for photovoltaic modules, 10GW for solar cells, and 1GWh for energy storage systems. The company is dedicated to professional, large-scale, and international development, aiming to create a world-class company that provides clean, green, and affordable energy.

Chuang Zou, Director of Overseas Market Development at Runda Solar, highlighted the company’s commitment to quality and its extensive global sales network, spanning Germany, Spain, Italy, France, South Korea, India, Australia, Japan, and more. Runda Solar has established offices in several countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, and Brazil, and is involved in numerous photovoltaic power plant projects around the world. The company focuses on providing renewable and clean energy solutions globally, positioning itself as a leader in the industry.

Runda Solar maintains a strict quality control process to ensure high standards in its products. The company continuously invests in advanced equipment, provides professional training to its employees, and has established a testing laboratory to evaluate the performance of various products. This commitment to quality and reliability is a cornerstone of Runda Solar’s operations.

The company’s business model encompasses the entire PV industry chain, including research and development, production and sales of PV modules, design and construction of solar power generation systems, and energy storage solutions. Runda Solar plans to enter into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the national government or utility company, which will guarantee a fixed price for electricity generated over a specific period, thereby ensuring consistent revenue from the project.

In addition, the company will benefit from feed-in tariffs (FiTs), in which the government guarantees a fixed payment for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity produced from renewable sources. This system provides stable and predictable revenue for the solar initiative.

Ibrahima Traore, CEO of Zoom Network and Sarpoe Construction, revealed that he invited Runda Solar to Liberia as part of the government’s ARREST agenda. He emphasized that the Runda Solar project will also upgrade existing power grids to accommodate greater contributions from solar energy, potentially incorporating smart grid technologies to optimize energy distribution and storage.

CEO Traore expressed confidence that the Asia-based company will leverage solar energy to benefit the nation, aligning with the government’s vision for change and encouraging all Liberians to participate in this initiative. He added that there is a comprehensive plan in place that includes training programs for technicians to make solar energy accessible and affordable for all.

Currently, a two-person delegation from Runda Solar, led by Chuang Zou, is in Liberia, conducting meetings with senior officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of State, and other government entities.