Panama’s largest private photovoltaic project is underway

Grupo Rey, a leader in the retail sector in Panama, and ENSA Servicios, a leading company in comprehensive energy solutions and subsidiary of Grupo EPM, have signed an agreement that represents an important milestone for both companies, as it will allow the implementation of the largest self-consumption photovoltaic project in Panama and the 2nd in Central America.

This project involves the installation of 14,470 solar panels at Grupo Rey’s Distribution Center in Pacora, which will allow the company to generate its own clean energy, reducing its carbon footprint by 4,500 tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to planting 26,000 trees. In addition, it is estimated that the company will obtain savings in energy costs of up to 86%, with a return on investment of 3 years, resulting in significant long-term economic benefits.

ENSA Servicios stands out in the market for its capacity and experience, installing more than 24,000 solar panels in Panama, totaling more than 14 MWp – the maximum power of the photovoltaic modules under standard conditions – and at the EPM Group level, exceeding the installed capacity of 50 MWp. Contributing to the total reduction of more than 6,500 tons of CO2, equivalent to 40,000 planted trees, which has generated significant savings for its clients, reaching up to 89%, with returns on investment between 3 and 5 years.

“We are very honored by the trust that Grupo Rey has given us to accompany them in their transition towards cleaner energy, contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Panama,” said Fabio Rivera, Director of ENSA Services, also commenting that “with the experience and technical knowledge of our engineers, we are sure that this project will not only achieve our client’s sustainability and efficiency goals, but will also be an example of how companies can adopt renewable technologies to obtain environmental and economic benefits.”

Grupo Rey has a successful track record of more than 65 years in the market operating various formats such as supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores. The company is committed to practices that respect and protect the environment, so its sustainability strategy focuses on four (4) priority axes: environment, education, nutrition and entrepreneurship, with the intention of generating opportunities, well-being and progress for the country.

Francisco Villalobos, Vice President of Development and Assets of Grupo Rey highlighted “This agreement with ENSA Services reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and innovation. The installation of 14,470 solar panels at our Distribution Center in Pacora not only improves our ecological efficiency, but also reduces our carbon footprint. In addition, with the upcoming opening of our recycling plant in 2025, we will transform 100% of our cardboard and plastic into reusable resources, consolidating our position as leaders in sustainable waste management.”

Without a doubt, this joint effort between ENSA Servicios and Grupo Rey underlines the importance of collaboration to achieve a positive impact on the environment. For its part, ENSA Servicios reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, consolidating its position as a leader in energy solutions in Panama.