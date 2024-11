The price of photovoltaic wafers suffers a significant reduction

The data is part of the InfoLink newsletter, which monitors the global costs of the main inputs in the photovoltaic production chain.

The price of wafers for 182 mm P-Type photovoltaic power cells continues to fall on the international market: after falling 3.9% in October, the input started the first week of November at a price 4% cheaper, according to data published by the new InfoLink Consulting newsletter.

The survey, which monitors the global costs of the main inputs in the photovoltaic production chain on a weekly basis, highlights that the value of this type of wafer fell from US$ 0.149 to US$ 0.143 per piece in the last week.

So far this year, the reduction in the input has already reached 42.3%, considering that in January the price was US$ 0.248 per piece.

210mm P-Type wafers also follow a similar trend: although they did not change compared to the last week, they accumulated an annual reduction of 43.1% – going from US$ 0.373 to US$ 0.212 in 2024.

Other inputs in the photovoltaic chain, such as polysilicon, photovoltaic cells and modules, did not register significant reductions in the latest InfoLink Consulting bulletin.

The wafer is an extremely thin slice of a silicon ingot, which is used to produce the photovoltaic cells that form solar panels.

Price reduction for 182mm wafers per piece in 2024

Due to its delicacy, the wafer of a photovoltaic cell can be easily broken, even with a light touch, making the solar panel manufacturing process complex and very precise.

In addition to careful handling, the wafers undergo a series of chemical processes that transform them into photovoltaic cells, ready to form solar modules.

These procedures are essential to ensure the durability and efficiency of photovoltaic panels, reflecting the continuous advancement of solar technology for the global market.

