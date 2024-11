RWE, Siemens Energy anticipate delays in US offshore wind projects under Trump

Renewable energy companies, including Germany’s RWE and Siemens Energy, have expressed concerns about the future of the US offshore wind sector under President Donald Trump. Both companies anticipate potential delays and regulatory challenges, according to a Reuters news report.

RWE CFO Michael Mueller and Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch warned of increased risks to project schedules, particularly for US offshore wind projects planned through the late 2020s and early 2030s.

Siemens Energy, which has plans to supply 4.2 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind to the US, and RWE, which is partnering in a 3 GW joint venture, highlighted potential delays in permit approvals.

Michael Mueller specifically pointed to concerns about the 2026 approval timeline, which may be altered due to potential policy changes from Trump.

Investors are wary of regulatory changes, fearing that Trump’s policies could weaken support for clean energy, especially offshore wind and hydrogen. Gilles Guibout of AXA Investment Managers mentioned that the growth potential for offshore wind in the US could decline under Trump.

Trump’s previous comments criticizing offshore wind have dented market sentiment, with shares of companies such as Orsted, the largest offshore wind developer, falling significantly.