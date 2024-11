Nordex receives order for more than 100 MW of wind power in Canada

Nordex has received another order from Canada. The Group will supply 19 N163/5.X wind turbines to a Canadian wind farm developer and operator for a wind farm in the province of Québec.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163/5.X wind turbines on 125-metre-high tubular steel towers in the summer of 2026. The customer has ordered the wind turbines in the cold-weather variant and Nordex will equip them with Nordex’s advanced anti-icing system for the rotor blades. Both options reduce power losses and thus ensure high electricity production by the wind turbines in the coldest seasons.

The name of the customer and the name of the wind farm are not disclosed.

