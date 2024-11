EWA invites bids for 44 MWp Solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at University of Bahrain

Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced a tender for the construction of a 44 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at the University of Bahrain (UOB) campus.

The project aims to generate approximately 75 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, supporting Bahrain’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2035 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

The project will utilise the university’s vast car park and open land for the development of ground-mounted and car park solar PV systems.

It will be implemented on a turnkey basis, including engineering, design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and civil and electromechanical works.

The tender, published on 7 November 2024, allows interested companies to purchase documents until 21 November . Proposals must be submitted by 1 December 2024, with the bid opening scheduled for 2 December. The selected contractor will have two years to complete the project.

Bidders must have a track record of commissioning at least ten grid-tied solar PV projects, including two car park solar PV projects and one ground-mounted solar PV project in the past three years. They must also demonstrate experience in managing grid-connected solar power plants with a capacity of 20 MW or higher within the last five years.

Additionally, bidders are required to have a minimum cumulative annual turnover of $50 million over the last three years and maintain an average liquidity ratio of 1.5 or higher, supported by audited financial reports.