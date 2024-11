CCR signs agreement with Neoenergia for self-production of wind energy

Neoenergia (NEOE3) reported this Monday (11) that it signed an agreement with subsidiaries of CCR (CCRO3) for the self-production of wind energy, the first of its kind signed by the mobility infrastructure group and which will cover 60% of the company’s current energy demand.

The alliance, signed with the CCR concessionaires that operate the São Paulo metro lines and CPTM, involves the sale, by Neoenergia, of minority stakes in wind farms of the Oitis complex, located in Piauí, for the value of R$ 21.7 million.

According to the companies, 44 megawatts (MWm) of Oitis’ average production will be used for energy consumption by CCR subsidiaries for a period of 16 years, with supply starting in January 2025.

Self-production energy projects are gaining ground among large companies seeking to decarbonize their operations in Brazil. Under this model, the energy consumer buys shares or invests in a plant together with the electric company, becoming a self-producer. This guarantees some incentives that reduce input costs, such as discounts and exemptions from paying sectoral charges.

CCR stated that this agreement integrates the commitment to have 100% of its assets supplied with renewable energy sources by 2025, a goal that was achieved this year with initiatives such as migration to the free energy market, the purchase of renewable energy certificates (IREC) and investments in distributed solar generation.

For Neoenergia, the agreement guarantees long-term income stability with “adequate profitability” and reinforces the investment strategy in a renewable generation park, Hugo Nunes, executive director of Liberalized Businesses of the electric company, said in a note.

The closing of the operation is subject to the approval of competent bodies, such as the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).