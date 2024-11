Atlantic Copper and Alter Enersun agree to build a 30 MWp photovoltaic plant for self-consumption

The Huelva-based metallurgical company Atlantic Copper, a leader in the manufacture of high-purity refined copper in Spain, and Alter Enersun, a benchmark in the renewable energy sector, have signed a long-term strategic agreement for the purchase and sale of green energy (Power Purchase Agreement or PPA) for the construction of a 30 MWp photovoltaic plant, with a nominal power of 25 MW, which will supply energy for self-consumption to the Huelva metallurgical complex.

This agreement, which involves an investment of 16 million euros by Alter Enersun and will last for 25 years, represents one of the most important industrial self-consumption developments in Spain, and demonstrates the commitment of both companies to sustainability and the reduction of the carbon footprint in the industrial sector.

The plant, which is planned to be built on land belonging to the Port Authority of Huelva, near Punta del Sebo, will be operational in 2026. With an estimated production of 53 GWh per year, this infrastructure will allow Atlantic Copper to cover part of its energy demand with electricity from 100% renewable sources, advancing its decarbonisation and energy efficiency objectives.

For Javier Targhetta, CEO of Atlantic Copper, “the commitment to long-term fixed-price electricity supply contracts consolidates our strategy of becoming independent from the volatility of the electricity market, making us more resistant to energy price crises, such as the one experienced in recent years.” “Atlantic Copper has signed a total of six long-term PPAs to date which, together with self-production from residual heat from the process, allow 66% of the Metallurgical Complex’s electricity consumption to be low in carbon emissions. With this new PPA, of renewable photovoltaic origin, this percentage will increase to 82%. In addition, this PPA will be for self-consumption, which will reduce electricity transport losses through the network, bringing production closer to the place of consumption,” Targhetta commented.

For his part, José Luis Morlanes, CEO of Alter Enersun, added that “we are very pleased to continue supporting the industry in its goal of reducing its carbon footprint by supplying clean and low-cost energy, aligning ourselves with its sustainability objectives.”

The Alter Enersun Group, a leading company in the renewable energy sector, stands out for its 15 years of experience in the development of its own photovoltaic installations for the sale of energy. The company covers the entire value chain: the development of solar parks, their design, promotion and installation, exploitation, operation and maintenance, and also the acquisition of projects.

Alter Enersun currently has more than 150 rooftop and ground-based photovoltaic installations in Spain, Portugal and Mexico. Alter Enersun is a company owned by CL Grupo Industrial and Senergy Group (Seu Global Energía).

Atlantic Copper SLU is a Huelva-based company, the largest producer of copper and sulphuric acid in Spain, which generates around 2,500 direct, indirect and induced jobs. It has also had the Top Employer seal since 2022. Atlantic Copper’s purpose is to provide society with the metals necessary for the great global transition towards sustainability and progress and thus achieve a better world now and for future generations.