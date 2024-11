What’s next for energy after the US elections?

President Trump plans a sharp change of direction.

The US elections last week are set to transform the energy landscape, with the Republicans now in control of the presidency, the Senate, and likely the House of Representatives. They intend to set a new direction for energy policy, emphasising affordability and reliability over sustainability and climate. In this special episode of The Energy Gang, we explore what this shift means for the American energy sector and the potential implications for both domestic and global markets.

Host Ed Crooks is joined Amy Myers Jaffe, Director of the Energy, Climate Justice and Sustainability Lab at New York University; Robbie Orvis, Senior Director at the think-tank Energy Innovation, and a new voice on the show: Ray Long, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). Their discussion gives a preview of what we can expect over the next four years. They debate how a new set of priorities in Washington will affect low-carbon energy sectors including wind, solar and storage, as well as carbon capture, hydrogen, and nuclear energy.

What will happen to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits, which are crucial to the outlook for renewables? How will national security policy and the rise of artificial intelligence shape the new administration’s thinking. What is the outlook for the US vehicle industry as Chinese EV sales boom? And how could President-elect Trump’s tariff plans affect all energy sectors, both low-carbon and high-carbon?

Tune in for answers to all these questions, and to gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving energy policy landscape. As negotiators gather for the COP29 UN climate talks in Baku this week, the future of the US under a new administration is going to be top of mind for everyone.

Ed Crooks

Senior Vice President, Thought Leadership Executive, Americas

Ed examines the forces shaping the energy industry globally.