Spain approves 7 photovoltaic and hybrid projects in the first week of November for 587.21 MW

The Official State Gazette for the month of November contains announcements corresponding to 7 photovoltaic projects for 587.21 MW, including 222.09 MW belonging to Endesa.

Application for declaration of public utility of the photovoltaic projects FV Tan Energy 2 and FV Tan Energy 4, of 43.35 MW respectively, in the municipality of Jimena de la Frontera, in the province of Cádiz, promoted by the Eland Group.

Application for recognition of public utility of the Los Quincetos photovoltaic installation of 50.1 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Marzales, Mota del Marqués and Vega de Valdetronco, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Application for recognition, specifically, of public utility of the FV Herrera Solar 3-4 photovoltaic solar installation of 81.2 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Sotobañado and Priorato, Páramo de Boedo and Calahorra de Boedo, in the province of Palencia, promoted by Aquila Clean Energy.

Application for modification of prior administrative and construction authorization, relating to the installation for generating electrical energy using photovoltaic technology called HSF CA 1 of 13.30 MW, and for the associated underground medium voltage evacuation line located in the municipal terms of La Rinconada and Seville, promoted by Prodiel.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the Caparacena 400 photovoltaic solar plant of 222.09 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Iznalloz, Piñar, Deifontes, Albolote, Atarfe, Colomera and Moclín, in the province of Granada, promoted by Endesa.

Application for environmental impact declaration of the Ramal Sur hybrid installation project, consisting of an 85.8 MW wind farm and a 44.72 MW photovoltaic park, for hybridisation with the existing Castejón 1 combined cycle thermal power plant of 424.91 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, promoted by TotalEnergies.

Application for administrative authorisation and declaration of public utility of the Las Coloradas Photovoltaic Plant installation of 3 MW, in the municipality of Telde on the island of Gran Canaria, promoted by the Disa Group.

The announcements published in the BOE listed here mention the initial promoters of the projects. These may have been sold or transferred subsequently.