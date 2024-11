Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility sign an agreement to manufacture the nacelles for the SG15.0-236 DD wind turbine

We recently discussed Doosan Enerbility, the South Korean manufacturer, in Windletter and wondered how a niche manufacturer with just 300 MW installed could be profitable or remain active in the sector, considering the competition and narrow margins.

Well, Siemens Gamesa and Doosan Enerbility have just signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) through which Doosan would manufacture the SG14.0-236 DD nacelles at their South Korean plant in Changwon.

This agreement has also been signed by Equinor, the developer of the 750 MW Bandibuli/Firefly Floating Offshore Wind Farm project, located off the coast of Ulsan. This would be the project equipped with these nacelles.

This is a very interesting move, allowing Siemens Gamesa to enter new markets without making large investments in factories and with an important local industrial partner.

Localizing component manufacturing in these markets is often challenging and can significantly increase turbine prices. Relying on a local industrial partner can make things much easier.

Equinor is preparing to participate in upcoming auctions for offshore wind energy in the country. South Korea recently granted grid connections for 6 GW of floating wind spread across 7 parks.

Sergio Fdez Munguía

