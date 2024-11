Iran’s wind power and photovoltaic plant capacity increased by 500 MW by mid-March

According to SATBA data for the end of the sixth month of the Iranian calendar of Shahrivar (September 21), the share of wind power plants is 29 percent, and that of photovoltaic (PV) power plants, with 595.16 MW, is 60 percent.

“Taking into account the capacity of new power plants under construction, by the end of the year (March 19, 2024) we will have an increase in the capacity of renewable energy plants by 500 megawatts,” said a senior official of Iran’s Electric Productivity and Renewable Energy Organization (SATBA), Ali Shab-Naward.

“Now that we are in the third quarter of the year, the increase in the capacity of renewable energy plants has reached 213 megawatts, which means twice the growth in the annual capacity of renewable energy plants in the country compared to previous years.”

On November 5, SATBA published a report saying that Iran’s renewable energy plant capacity reached 1,231.06 megawatts (MW).

Small hydropower plants account for 8.0 percent of the country’s total renewable energy, at 103.73 MW.

Biomass power plants also have a two percent share, at 22.13 MW, and the share of expansion turbine power plants, at 9.6 MW, is also one percent.

In recent years, the Iranian government has taken serious steps to accelerate the growth and development of renewable energy in the country.

Diversifying financing models for renewable projects, increasing the maximum limit for guaranteed electricity purchases, making it possible to buy and sell renewable electricity on the green board of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and making it possible to export renewable electricity have been the most important measures taken for this purpose.

The Iranian Ministry of Energy has also put on the agenda to add 10,000 MW to the capacity of the country’s renewable energy plants by the end of 2025.

Iranian renewable energy plants generated 264 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the fifth month of the Iranian calendar of Mordad (July 22 to August 22), registering a growth of 23 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

According to SATBA data, renewable energy plants generated more than 1,280 Kwh of electricity since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

Electricity generated by renewable sources also increased by nine percent in the fourth month of the Iranian calendar of Tir (ending July 21) compared to the previous month.