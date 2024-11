Would it make sense to design wind energy projects based on the price of energy?

A fascinating article by Kiko Maza analyzes the possibility of designing wind farms with the goal of maximizing captured revenue in the electricity market rather than maximizing generated energy.

In other words, challenging the traditional model of maximizing AEP (Annual Energy Production) with a new model that maximizes AEV (Annual Energy Value).

The article stems from a study by DTU, which also introduces the concept of AEV for the first time, demonstrating that in markets with high wind penetration, turbines optimized for low wind speeds (low power density) are the best option. You can check the study paper here.

Regarding turbines optimized for very low winds, it is worth revisiting this article.

But it’s best to read Kiko’s article on LinkedIn and also check out the comments section, as it has sparked much debate.

Sergio Fdez Munguía