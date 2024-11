Greenzo Energy wins 120 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) EPC project in Nepal

Greenzo Energy, India’s leading alkaline electrolyzer manufacturer and renewable energy solutions provider, has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 120 MW ground-based PV project in Nepal, valued at Rs 500 crore. This major project supports the expansion of Nepal’s clean energy infrastructure and aligns with the country’s renewable energy goals in South Asia.

The project, scheduled for phased completion by 2025, will consist of 12 clusters, each with a 10 MW solar PV installation. It will be equipped with a high-voltage transmission line directly connected to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) grid. Surplus power from these installations will be sent back to the national grid, improving energy stability and promoting sustainable access.

Greenzo will act as the EPC provider, leveraging its extensive experience in large-scale solar developments. Sandeep Agarwal, CEO of Greenzo Energy India Limited, commented, “This project is an important step towards promoting sustainable energy infrastructure and fostering cross-border partnerships. With the groundwork underway and the letter of credit secured, we are dedicated to executing each phase with transparency and precision to meet Nepal’s energy goals.”

CEO Kushal Agarwal added, “This project represents our shared vision of a greener South Asia. Our continued collaboration with Nepalese partners will bring community-focused benefits and strengthen Greenzo’s role in the global clean energy sector.”

Having collaborated with Nepalese authorities for over two years, Greenzo is well-equipped to manage this project, from engineering to on-ground installation, with Kushal Agarwal handling operations. The initiative is expected to create more than 500 local jobs, contributing to economic growth in the region and strengthening Greenzo’s reputation in renewable energy.