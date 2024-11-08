Spain approves 3 GW for 38 photovoltaic and hybridisation projects during October

The Official State Gazette contains announcements for October of 38 photovoltaic and hybridisation projects, and 4 rejected projects totalling 430 MW.

Report determining the environmental impact of the 54.6 MW Los Vientos I photovoltaic solar plant project, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Zaragoza, promoted by Sydis.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and administrative authorisation for construction for the Tagus 1 and Tagus 2 photovoltaic plants of 224.4 MW each, and their evacuation infrastructure, in Ontígola and Ocaña (Toledo), and Arganda del Rey, Morata de Tajuña, Chinchón, Villaconejos and Colmenar de Oreja (Madrid), promoted by Lightsource BP.

The application for prior administrative authorization and environmental impact statement for two Viridi preliminary projects is included, both in the municipality of Cabra, in the province of Córdoba: on the one hand, for the Zafiro Photovoltaic Solar Plant, of 51 MWp and its 30 kV evacuation infrastructure. On the other hand, for the Ágata Photovoltaic Solar Plant of 65 MWp, and its evacuation infrastructure.

Application for prior administrative authorization and environmental impact statement for the project for the installation of the Vizmalo Photovoltaic Solar Plant of 113.016 MW and evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Vallejera, Castrojeriz and Revilla Vallejera, in the province of Burgos, and Palenzuela, in the province of Palencia, promoted by Benbros. This will probably be one of the projects of the 50/50 joint venture created by the Spanish company Benbros Solar and Renewable Power Capital (RPC), the renewable energy investment platform established in 2020 in London, majority owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) to develop photovoltaic projects in Spain.

Application for declaration of public utility of the 45.095 MW Faballones photovoltaic facility, and its evacuation infrastructure, located in the municipalities of Álora, Pizarra and Cártama, in the province of Málaga, promoted by Verbund.

Edisun Power obtains prior administrative and construction authorisation for two projects: the 82.6 MW Envatios XXIV-Phase II photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in Valdilecha, Mejorada del Campo, Campo Real, Arganda del Rey, Loeches and Velilla de San Antonio (Community of Madrid), for which its public utility is declared. The second is the 82.6 MW Envatios XXIV Phase I photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in Valdilecha, Mejorada del Campo, San Fernando de Henares, Paracuellos de Jarama, Ajalvir, Cobeña, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Alcobendas and Madrid.

Application for recognition of public utility of the 56.01 MW Los Silos photovoltaic solar installation and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Almenara de Adaja, Bocigas and Olmedo, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Resolution declaring the public utility of the 137.28 MW Sancho photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure in San Roque and Castellar de la Frontera (Cádiz), promoted by Cepsa.

Application for recognition of public utility of the photovoltaic plants called Bluesol 1 and Bluesol 2, both of 27.808 MW, in the municipality of Almodóvar del Campo (Ciudad Real), promoted by Austral Venture.

Application for declaration of public utility of the Baluma Solar photovoltaic plant of 58.14 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Albolote, Atarfe and Moclín, province of Granada, promoted by Verbund.

Application for declaration of public utility of the Orla Solar II photovoltaic solar plant of 49.11 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipal areas of Coín, Casarabonela and Pizarra, in the province of Málaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for declaration of public utility of the Natera Solar photovoltaic solar plant of 39.075 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipal areas of Coín, Alozaina and Casarabonela, in the province of Málaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for declaration of environmental impact, prior administrative authorization and construction of the Herrera de los Navarros photovoltaic plant of 21 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridization with the existing wind farm Herrera de los Navarros, in the municipal area of ??Herrera de los Navarros, province of Zaragoza, promoted by Jorge Energy.

Application for the simplified procedure for applications for prior administrative and construction authorisation for the projects for the Helioenergy PV1 photovoltaic generation modules with an installed capacity of 4.99 MW, for hybridisation with the existing Helioenergy 1 Solar Thermal Plant with a capacity of 50 MW, and Helioenergy PV2 with an installed capacity of 4.99 MW, for hybridisation with the existing Helioenergy 2 Solar Thermal Plant with a capacity of 50 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the province of Seville, promoted by Atlántica.

Application for the declaration of public utility of the Opde Herrera Photovoltaic Plant with a capacity of 81.072 MW and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal districts of Sotresgudo, in the province of Burgos, and Herrera de Pisuerga, in the province of Palencia, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Announcement granting Greening the declaration of public utility of the Puigpelat photovoltaic plant project of 4.84 MW on non-urbanizable land, in the municipality of Puigpelat, in the Alt Camp region and its evacuation infrastructure.

Request for the declaration of public utility of the La Lora I/II photovoltaic plant of 95.55 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Valle de Santibáñez, Huérmeces and Villadiego, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Grupo Cobra.

Application for modification of the prior administrative authorisation and for the construction of the PFV Valle 2 photovoltaic installation of 108.9 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal districts of Valladolid, Mucientes, Fuensaldaña, Santovenia de Pisuerga, La Cistérniga, Laguna de Duero, Tudela de Duero, Boecillo, Aldeamayor de San Martín and La Pedraja de Portillo, province of Valladolid, promoted by Greenfield.

Declaration of public utility of the project for a photovoltaic solar plant called PS Carbeso Solar of 44.43 MW on land on non-urbanizable land, in the municipal district of Pujalt and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal district of Pujalt, in the Anoia region, promoted by Ignis.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation as well as declaration of public utility for the implementation of the Loma de los Pinos Solar Photovoltaic Plant Phase I of 10.7 MW, and its hybridisation associated with the Loma de los Pinos Wind Farm, together with the medium voltage underground line and extension set Loma de los Pinos, in the municipality of Lebrija (Seville), promoted by Verbund.

Request for prior administrative authorisation of the modifications made to the evacuation infrastructure of the Luciérnaga 104.3 MW photovoltaic solar plant project, in the municipalities of Arcicóllar, Camarena, Cedillo del Condado, El Viso de San Juan, Lominchar, Palomeque, Recas and Carranque, in the province of Toledo, promoted by RIC Energy.

Application for a declaration of public utility for the project to execute the Puerto Cruz I 17 MW Photovoltaic Solar Plant, in the municipality of Puerto Real (Cádiz), promoted by Fotovoltaica Puerto Cruz.

Application for administrative authorisation, environmental assessment and declaration of public utility for the projects corresponding to the PV plants PTESGC-1, PV PTESGC-2, PV PTESGC-4, PV PTESGC-4II and PV PTESGC-5, for a total of 15.87 MW, and their evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, on the island of Gran Canaria, promoted by the Gran Canaria Solar Energy Technology Park.

Prior administrative authorisation for the Elvira Solar 168 MW photovoltaic installation, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Carmona, Mairena del Alcor and Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), promoted by Chint Solar.

Application for declaration of public utility for the 138.23 MW Volateo Solar photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Antequera, Campillos, Valle de Abdalajís and Àlora (Málaga), promoted by Verbund.

Declaration of public utility for the Clave 1 and Line 1 photovoltaic plants, each 51.725 MW, and their evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Bercero and Villalar de los Comuneros (Valladolid), promoted by Q Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Abeto New Energy photovoltaic installation of 84.24 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Olite and Tafalla (Navarra), promoted by Progressum.

Prior administrative authorization and construction of the 27.46 MW Revilla-Vallejera PV Hybrid BESS battery storage module and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridization with the existing 44.199 MW Revilla-Vallejera PV installation in Vallejera (Burgos), promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation and environmental impact statement for the 42 MW Sierra de las Carbas Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar Plant project and part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipality of Olmillos de Castro (Zamora), promoted by Brookfield. The photovoltaic park will be hybridised with the existing 40 MW wind farm.

Application for declaration of public utility for the 93.24 MW Caparacena 220 photovoltaic solar plant and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Moclín, Colomera and Atarfe in the province of Granada, promoted by Endesa.

Application for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation for the Envatios XXV photovoltaic park of 183.75 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Valdenuño Fernández, El Casar, Uceda and El Cubillo de Uceda (Guadalajara), promoted by Prodiel.

Application for prior administrative authorisation of the FV Motilla Hybrid photovoltaic plant project of 58.74 MW, for its hybridisation with the Motilla wind farm of 51 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Motilla del Palancar and Alarcón, in the province of Cuenca, promoted by Enel Green Power.

Resolution formulating an environmental impact statement for four photovoltaic projects called Las Majas VII A, B, C and D of 10.89 MW respectively, for their hybridisation with the existing wind farms Las Majas VII A, B, C and D of 49.40 MW each, and their evacuation infrastructures, in the province of Zaragoza, promoted by Repsol.

Application for recognition of public utility of the FV Aldea San Miguel photovoltaic installation of 59 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Aldea de San Miguel, La Pedraja de Portillo, Aldeamayor de San Martín and Boecillo, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Watt Development.

Request for modification of the prior administrative authorisation and its declaration of public utility, of the project for the photovoltaic solar plant called Casares Solar III of 26 MW in the municipal area of ??Casares (Málaga), promoted by the company Sun Technology 2000, whose members include Alberto Cortina Koplowitz and the founder of Lawyers and Accountants, Juan Porras Pedraza.

Resolution by which the environmental impact declaration of the project for the Filera I and V photovoltaic plants of 49.9956 MWp is formulated, in the municipal areas of Almudévar and Tardienta (Huesca), promoted by Cubico Sustainable Investments.

Prior administrative authorisation of the Santico I and Santico II photovoltaic plants of 49.686 MW each, and their evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal areas of Cabañas de Sayago and Pereruela, promoted by Técnicas y Mantenimientos Renovables.

Request for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation for the El Parral 17 MW photovoltaic solar park and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal areas of Berninches, Alcalá de Henares, Meco, Camarma de Esteruelas and Daganzo de Arriba (Guadalajara and Madrid), promoted by Alfanar Energía.

Rejected projects

Resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, by which the request for prior administrative authorisation for the El Valle photovoltaic solar installation, with a peak power of 125 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid, promoted by Viridi, is rejected.

Resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, by which the request for prior administrative authorisation for the El Monte photovoltaic solar installation, with a peak power of 150 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Toledo, promoted by Bester Energy, is rejected.

Resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, which rejects the request for prior administrative authorization for the La Cima photovoltaic installation, with a peak power of 150 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Toledo, promoted by Progresión Dinámica.

Finally, there is also a resolution denying the administrative authorization and ending the procedure for processing its application for the Santo Domingo LAN2 photovoltaic plant of 4.995 MW and evacuation infrastructure in Grañón and Santo Domingo de La Calzada (La Rioja), promoted by the Lantania Group.