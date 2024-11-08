Masdar, Sarawak Energy and Gentari to assess large-scale floating photovoltaic project in Malaysia

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s clean energy powerhouse, has signed a joint study agreement with Malaysia’s Sarawak Energy and clean energy solutions provider Gentari, to assess the feasibility of a floating solar power plant at the reservoir of Murum hydroelectric plant in the state of Sarawak, Malaysia.

The large-scale floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project marks a significant step towards expanding renewable energy capacity in Sarawak state and supporting Malaysia’s clean energy ambitions, Gentari said in a statement on Wednesday.

The feasibility study aims to assess the potential for a large-scale floating solar installation on the Murum reservoir.

This evaluation will encompass technical feasibility, environmental impact, and economic viability to determine if the project can be successfully implemented.

If deemed viable, this floating solar installation could not only strengthen Sarawak’s renewable energy capacity but also position it as a pioneering model for floating solar projects across the region.

It also supports Sarawak’s ambition to become a leader in clean energy development and export in Southeast Asia.

It is noted that floating solar projects offer several advantages for countries like Malaysia with growing populations and a scarcity of land that is required for agriculture, housing and industry.

Placing solar plants on water reduces land use, decreases water evaporation, and offers potential synergies with hydroelectric operations.

“Our partnership with Sarawak Energy and Gentari represents a powerful convergence of expertise and ambition in the pursuit of a sustainable energy future,

“By harnessing our collective strengths in renewable energy technologies, particularly in large-scale solar and floating PV innovations, we are demonstrating that we can accelerate the energy transition and drive economic growth through bold, collaborative action,” Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer.

According to him, this deal follows their landmark agreement with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in 2023 for the development of 10 gigawatts of clean energy projects across the country.

“Masdar is proud to contribute to Malaysia’s ambitious renewable energy targets of 31 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2035,” he added.

Sarawak Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Sharbini Suhaili said Sarawak Energy’s diversified generation mix is crucial to achieving their aim of becoming a renewable energy powerhouse in Southeast Asia.

“The potential for a floating solar PV project on the reservoir of the Murum hydroelectric plant will complement our ongoing investments in renewable innovations, including our Batang Ai floating solar farm, which is expected to offset 52 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually once commissioned by the end of this year,” he added.

Sushil Purohit, Gentari Chief Executive Officer, said as a Malaysian company, the firm is pleased to be a key contributor in helping the country achieve its renewable energy targets and climate goals, alongside supporting clients on their net zero journey.

“Our partnership with Masdar and Sarawak Energy for this ambitious project unites leading global stakeholders in a shared vision to drive progress in clean energy adoption, optimizing technological advancements to more effectively integrate renewables into our energy systems,

“At every level—state, national, and international—Gentari is fully committed to driving long-term value as a trusted clean energy partner in Asia Pacific,” he added.