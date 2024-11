TotalEnergies hybrid photovoltaic and wind power at the Castejón thermal power plant

The Ramal Sur hybrid plant will consist of an 85.8 MW wind farm and a 44.72 MW photovoltaic park for hybridisation with the existing Castejón 1 combined cycle thermal power plant, of 424.91 MW.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) on Tuesday published the announcement by the Department of Industry and Energy of the Government Delegation in Navarra, which submits to public information the request for Prior Administrative Authorisation, Administrative Authorisation for Construction and request for Environmental Impact Statement for the «Ramal Sur» hybrid installation project. With it, TotalEnergies promotes the hybrid installation Ramal Sur, consisting of a wind farm, with 85.8 MW of installed power, and a photovoltaic park, with 44.72 MW of installed power, for hybridization with the existing Castejón 1 combined cycle thermal power plant, with 424.91 MW of installed power.

The wind farm will be located in the municipalities of Corella and Cintruénigo, and will consist of 13 6.6 MW wind turbines, with a rotor diameter of 170 meters and a height of 115 meters at the axis. For its part, the photovoltaic plant will be located in the municipalities of Corella and Cintruénigo. The plant will have 76,000 600 W photovoltaic modules, with a single-axis tracker and 208 215 kVA inverters.

The budget is divided into different actions, 51 million euros for the wind farm, 18.5 million for the photovoltaic plant, 2.3 million for the transformer substation, 7.7 million for another substation, 8.3 million to bring the underground line and one million euros for the modification of the line.

Castejón 1, developed by EDP Spain, came into operation in 2002, and in 2020 it was acquired by the French oil company Total (now TotalEnergies). Wikipedia states that, in January 2008, the second group, Castejón 3, came into operation, despite the sentence against it issued in July of the same year by the High Court of Justice of Navarra for breaching the regulations. “Since then, this group has had other sentences against its operation, a total of 5, the last being in June 2013. However, it continues its activity normally,” he concludes.