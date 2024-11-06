The Spanish offshore wind sector prepares in Cadiz for the first auction in 2025

The third edition of the Offshore Wind Congress brings together, in Cadiz from November 6 to 8, more than 400 national and international attendees who will analyze the future challenges for the deployment of floating offshore wind in Spain, under the main objective of installing 3 GW of offshore wind by 2030, identified in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC).

?? Cadiz represents one of the main centers of operations for the future development of offshore wind energy in Spain. Cadiz has an important industrial ecosystem and will play a fundamental role in the construction of the components of this technology.

?? Spain is facing a unique opportunity as a country to be a world leader in the development of the floating offshore wind sector, already being an industrial and technological development hub.

??Collaboration between all the actors in the sector, public administrations and territories is essential for the harmonious development of offshore wind power, achieving understanding and positive synergies between all of them.

??The development of offshore wind power has a driving effect on the economy of our country. If the objectives of the PNIEC are met, 7,500 new jobs will be created with the installation of the initial 3 GW, contributing more than €2,000 million annually to the national GDP.

From November 6 to 8, Cádiz becomes the technological epicentre of floating offshore wind power: the III Offshore Wind Congress. More than 400 experts meet at the most important annual event in the offshore wind sector.

The Wind Energy Business Association (AEE), together with the Andalusian Renewable Energy Association (CLANER) and the Maritime Naval Cluster of Cadiz, have presented today at a press conference a new edition of the Offshore Wind Congress. With the participation of Juan Virgilio Márquez, general director of AEE; Alfonso Vargas, president of the Andalusian Renewable Energy Association (CLANER); José Luis Trillo, member of the Board of Directors of the Maritime Naval Cluster of Cadiz, and Bruno García de León, Mayor of Cadiz, who highlighted the socioeconomic benefits that the offshore wind sector has for the city and the importance of hosting this event.

“One of the main challenges of the wind sector is the future development of floating offshore wind power on our coasts. We are creating a new technological sector that will be disruptive at a global level. The recently approved Royal Decree on offshore wind power is a great milestone, but we have to continue to advance in the following regulatory steps in order to have the first auction at the end of 2025, as well as an indicative calendar for the following years”, highlighted Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of AEE, at the press conference held at the Palacio de Congresos in Cádiz.

Among the objectives of this new edition of the Congress, Márquez highlights that it is a year of transition where Royal Decree 962 has been approved, which establishes the regulatory framework for the development of offshore wind power in Spain. “It is a year where we have to continue developing the rest of the regulations, in addition to continuing to work on the technical aspects. “If we do not have auctions in 2025, the objectives will not be met”, highlighted Juan Virgilio Márquez, adding that “offshore wind power without auctions will not be a reality. An offshore wind farm cannot be installed if it is not covered by a specific remuneration framework, and that is why the auction is so important, not only for the sector but for the Government because it is an excellent tool aimed at where and when the deployment will take place, as well as the pace of offshore wind development in Spain.”

Floating technology as a disruptive solution for Spain

Floating technology is a disruptive solution that allows the opening of multiple markets that are currently unviable due to the depth of its coasts. The commitment is strategic and long-term for the country, offering the opportunity to generate employment. If the objectives of the PNIEC are met, 7,500 new jobs will be created with the installation of the initial 3 GW, contributing more than €2,000 million annually to the national GDP. The development of offshore wind power has a driving effect on the Spanish economy.

Spain has an industrial fabric and logistics infrastructure capable of absorbing practically the entire value chain of offshore wind technology. This will enable the country to achieve its energy and climate objectives, as well as positively favouring industrial development and the Spanish economy through the creation of qualified employment, increased exports and growth of the national GDP.

The Mayor of Cadiz, Bruno Garcia de Leon, has pointed out the importance that the renewable energy sector can have for the entire area, “since it can generate development and, of course, job creation”. In this sense, he has pointed out that leading companies in the area, such as Navantia, can also find in this sector “a complementary activity and new markets that serve to reinforce their reason for being as a naval industry”, just like the rest of the auxiliary companies in the sector.

“Offshore wind power, and more specifically the worldwide development of floating wind power, is an opportunity for the country, in our region, and especially the Bay of Cadiz, where we are located, although it is not the only one that can benefit from an initial advantage position based on three pillars” highlights Alfonso Vargas, President of the Andalusian Association of Renewable Energies (CLANER).

Andalusia’s strategic position at the crossroads of the Strait of Gibraltar and its easy connection with Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the routes from Asia through the Suez Canal, America and even West Africa, places that can be markets for the development of floating wind power, although at different rates.

In addition, the industrial capacity of our region is especially suitable for this technology due to our naval tradition, with unique infrastructures, and which have already begun to supply components and systems to fixed-foundation wind farms in Northern Europe and America, as well as to some of the first floating wind installations and prototypes. At this point, it is worth highlighting the participation of naval engineering and marine renewable energy companies from our region that led the project that carried out the first floating wind platform tested in Spanish waters, specifically in the Canary Islands, a region with which it is possible to generate significant synergies.

Finally, we have a very relevant value chain in the development of renewable projects in our region, which is prepared to address new challenges, provide services throughout the life of these facilities and thus allow sustainable development based on renewable sources, which generate clean energy and quality employment in industrial manufacturing centers, in assembly ports, installation and maintenance areas and in society as a whole.”

For his part, José Luis Trillo, as representative of the Maritime Naval Cluster of Cadiz, has pointed out that, through the Marine Wind Congress, the sector will show the great potential of industrial manufacturing capacity in Andalusia, and Cadiz as one of the technological epicentres. “It is about believing in what we are capable of doing here, both as leading companies and as a whole network of companies,” says Trillo. The Bay of Cadiz has historically been linked to the naval sector and these companies are currently carrying out international offshore projects. “We help in the manufacture of wind farms for the North Sea and we are waiting for the floating wind farms to start on the Spanish coasts, which we can be drivers of in the value chain,” says the representative of the Naval Maritime Cluster of Cadiz.

Presentation of the Offshore Wind Award at the Wind Gala (7NOV)

Within the framework of the Offshore Wind Congress, the Offshore Wind Award will be presented and this year it is for the Andalusian vocational training centres that teach the Higher Degree Training Cycle in Renewable Energies. And in this case, it is awarded to the IES Castillo de Matrera (Villamartín), the IES la Janda (Vejer de la Frontera) and the IES Maestro Francisco Gallardo (Los Corrales) centres.

In the coming years, a considerable increase in the demand for professionals who will be specialised in offshore wind power is expected. Collaboration between the wind sector and training centres is therefore necessary. The jury has assessed that these three centres have been able to adapt and move ahead to offer specialised training that will be necessary for the development of offshore wind power on our coasts.

Main topics of analysis and debate at the III Offshore Wind Congress

The programme of the III Offshore Wind Congress has sessions in which more than 70 speakers participate, with representation from the main companies and institutions related to offshore wind power in Spain, and the presence of delegations from European countries, to analyse mainly the following topics:

Planning and regulatory framework in Spain

The new European Parliament and Commission and its implications for offshore wind power

Industrial capacity: pace and consolidation

Development in the territories and social acceptance

Legal procedures and new models

Recommendations and lessons learned to be taken into account in environmental impact studies

Safety as the key to success

Dialogue with key sectors: fishing and tourism

Situation of international markets

Project financing and risk management

Latest technological trends

Strengths of the Spanish wind energy value chain

The VIP sponsors of the III Offshore Wind Congress are Iberdrola, Navantia Seanergies and Ocean Winds.

The collaborators of this event are AON, Atridel, Bureau Veritas, BW Ideol, Dekra, Disa, DNV, Dogram, DT Bird, Ecos Group, EnerOcean, Esteyco, Invenergy, Mobil SHC, Navalia, Parque Tarahal, Qair, Ramboll, TotalEnergies, Trigo, Watson Farley & Williams and X1 Wind.