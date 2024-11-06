Green Marine UK expands Environmental Monitoring service for Offshore Wind following Marine Directorate deals

Green Marine UK is scaling up its Environmental Monitoring offering for Offshore Wind to deliver ‘full-scope’ projects following a surge in contracts with Scotland’s Marine Directorate.



It follows 18-months of continuous work, largely involving the collection of PAM (Passive Acoustic Monitoring) devices. Operations have lasted up to 20-days retrieving circa 40 devices over distances approaching 250 nautical miles.



PAM incorporates underwater microphones (hydrophones) to effectively monitor and record migratory fish, marine animals and the environment. They offer a vital tool for offshore wind developers and government stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems and comply with environmental regulations.



Traditionally Green Marine has supplied vessel charter services for Environmental Monitoring projects but has fast developed further expertise. This has resulted in more detailed workscopes including deployment and collection of EM devices to data processing. It has seen further involvement in ‘catch and tag’ projects to monitor fish movement.



After securing a large share of contracts through Scotland’s Marine Directorate the Orkney business is now being approached by windfarm operators directly, with new contracts commencing later this month.



Green Marine UK Operations & Technology Director Myles Metson said there is growing demand for Environmental Monitoring projects, especially across the rapidly advancing offshore wind market. The Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) has guidelines for using PAM to reduce the risk of injury to marine mammals from offshore activities. These guidelines are adopted as part of the consenting regime within the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS).



“The UK has the second-largest offshore wind market in the world with plans to triple capacity to 50GW by 2030,” he said. “Much of this new development is on our doorstep, spanning areas where we have already performed extensive PAM operations. In response to market demand Green Marine UK is expanding its Environmental Monitoring offering to deliver a full scope service. This includes the deployment and collection of devices right through to data processing involving our trusted partners. We are already seeing results, with new projects booked in for Q4 deploying scientific equipment in the Pentland Firth.”



Green Marine UK has delivered four separate projects for the Marine Directorate including a 15-day scope in summer 2023 around Lewis and Barra Islands, in the Outer Hebrides. More recently the firm has worked off Scotland’s east coast supporting NNG and Seagreen Wind Farms, plus a further 8-day contract near Cape Wrath.



All projects have been performed using the Green Quest vessel, managed by one of Green Marine’s Vessel Masters, plus an Engineering Deck Hand.



The process of retrieving PAM devices usually involves activation of a release mechanism allowing the buoys to float to the surface. Crew can then hook the top float and bring the device on deck. However, when acoustic releases fail, grapnel equipment has been lowered onto the seabed before manoeuvring the vessel to a predetermined area where the mooring can be ‘snagged and grabbed’. In more sensitive marine areas, mooring location and retrieval is aided by an ROV.



Green Marine Project Engineer Steven Waddell, who has taken a direct role managing PAM projects, said: ‘This is a complex process requiring a lot of vessel master skill and experience, and the nature of the location, west coast of Scotland in particular, is especially challenging. Flexibility is the key to success, which Green Marine excels in”



For more information contact Green Marine on info@greenmarineuk.com www.greenmarineuk.com



Green Marine (UK) Ltd was founded in 2012 in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, and operates throughout Europe. Its founders draw on a long history of working in the marine sector, having previously operated a fleet of fishing vessels. Green Marine was established with over 150 years of real sea time experience in its core team. Green Marine provides many services within the offshore renewables industry. As this sector grew, Green Marine procured additional vessels and built a comprehensive fleet of workboats, crew transfer vessels, heavy lift and transportation barges. Key services the company vessels carry out include crew transfers, offshore site surveys, cable installation and recovery, mooring installation and recovery, buoyage installation, towage and salvage. Alongside the expansion of the fleet and as the company’s experience grew, Green Marine began offering engineering services alongside vessel charter. The company now has a highly qualified engineering team consisting of naval architects, project engineers, structural engineers and draughtsmen.