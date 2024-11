Acciona Energía expands its wind portfolio in the US with two new wind farms (300 MW)

The Green Pastures I and II wind farms are located in Texas and will generate approximately 1.1 TWh of renewable energy per year.

SEYMUR (TEXAS), NOVEMBER 5, 2024. ACCIONA Energía has announced today the expansion of its portfolio in the United States with the acquisition of two new wind farms: Green Pastures I (150 MW) and Green Pastures II (150 MW), located in Baylor County, Texas. The purchase significantly increases ACCIONA Energía’s installed capacity in the United States.

The projects, acquired for USD $202.5 million from various private asset management entities, are fully operational and will generate approximately 1.1 TWh of renewable energy per year.

Green Pastures I and II are connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, which manages 90% of the transmission, distribution and commercialization of electricity in Texas. ERCOT is one of the most active and advanced renewable energy integration markets in the world.

These two new wind farms are added to ACCIONA Energía’s portfolio of renewable projects in North America, where it already had a total of 2.8 GW installed, and reinforce the company’s position as a key player in the energy transition in the United States. In addition, the location of these projects is optimal, complementing the company’s geographic diversification.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable and fossil-free energy company in the world. It has 13.9 GW of renewable energy and a presence in 25 countries. With more than 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a broad portfolio of tailored energy solutions so that its corporate and institutional clients can meet their decarbonization objectives. ACCIONA Energía is governed by the most demanding environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the majority shareholder of ACCIONA Energía.