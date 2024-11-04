East China county committed to develop comprehensive green energy industry

A worker checks equipment at a workshop of a wind power equipment company in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Nov. 2, 2024.

In recent years, the coastal county of Rudong has developed a comprehensive green energy industry that integrates resource development, equipment manufacturing, and full utilization. The county has established offshore wind farms, energy islands and liquefied natural gas hub bases, accelerating the concentration of green industries. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows wind turbines in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

People work at a workshop of a wind power equipment company in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 2, 2024.

A drone photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in Rudong County of Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

