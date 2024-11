Avangrid completes installation of 105,000 solar modules at its first photovoltaic plant in California

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that it has installed the final solar modules at its Camino Solar project in California. The Company installed about 105,000 modules over the past four months.

“This is great progress for our first solar energy project in California, and I am happy to see us move into the next phase of construction,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Projects like this are important economic drivers in their local communities, bringing jobs and generating tax revenue that wouldn’t be there otherwise. Of course, Camino adds to our growing fleet of renewable energy projects that are key to fighting climate change and accelerating the energy transition.”

Camino will have a capacity of 44 MWac (57 MWdc) and is expected to generate the same amount of energy consumed by about 14,000 average U.S. homes. Construction is generating about 100 jobs, nearly all of them filled locally. The project is expected to generate about $15 million in state and local taxes during its lifetime.

default

While module installation is complete, Avangrid continues to work on other parts of the project, including work on collector systems, electrical wiring, and commissioning activities prior to production on the grid expected next year.

Camino is being constructed next to Avangrid’s 189 MW Manzana wind farm, which was built in 2012. The project is located on a combination of private land and more than 200 acres of public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

When construction is completed, Camino will become the tenth solar project in Avangrid’s portfolio of projects and its first in California.

Avangrid has six other wind energy projects in California, ranging from San Diego County to the Bay Area, with a combined operating capacity of over 500 MW. These wind farms have generated a combined $88 million in property taxes as of the end of last year, supporting a variety of local public services. The Company has over 9 GW of installed capacity in its fleet of projects spread across nearly half the United States.