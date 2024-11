ADB to finance wind potential assessment in Turkmenistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to finance a comprehensive assessment of wind energy potential in Turkmenistan, aiming to advance the country’s renewable energy development, Trend reports via ADB.

According to the information, the project will focus on identifying viable wind sites, assessing their feasibility, and providing the government with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions on future wind energy investments, supported by $750,000 in funding from the Technical Assistance Special Fund.

Turkmenistan currently relies almost entirely on natural gas for electricity generation, creating a lack of energy diversity and sustainability. This heavy dependence on a single energy source restricts the integration of renewables like wind and solar, despite their significant untapped potential. To address these challenges, the ADB’s initiative will support the evaluation of wind resources, aiming to diversify the country’s energy mix and strengthen its energy security.

The project will involve detailed wind resource assessments, measuring wind speeds and directions to ensure accurate site selection. These findings will guide the government in planning scalable wind energy projects. The technical assistance will also build local capacity for future wind energy developments, addressing the current lack of expertise and infrastructure needed to carry out such projects.

Moreover, the initiative aligns with Turkmenistan’s broader goals, as outlined in its Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) 2024-2028, which prioritizes renewable energy and climate resilience. It also reflects ADB’s Strategy 2030, which emphasizes tackling climate change and promoting green energy solutions.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is a key partner to Turkmenistan, supporting improvements in transport infrastructure, economic diversification, human capital, and climate action. In 2023, ADB approved a small-scale technical assistance project worth $225,000 to enhance private-sector involvement and develop a roadmap for public-private partnerships in Turkmenistan. As of December 31, 2023, ADB had committed $634 million through 14 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance projects to Turkmenistan. The current sovereign portfolio includes a $500 million loan, with cumulative sovereign loan disbursements totaling $592.54 million.

