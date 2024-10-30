Ørsted divests share of four UK offshore wind farms to Brookfield

Two leading renewable energy players partner on operational UK offshore wind farms. Brookfield to acquire a 12.45 % stake in 3.5 GW offshore wind portfolio under long-term contracts for difference (CfDs).

Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) has signed a partnership agreement with Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM), its institutional partners, and its listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), who will acquire 12.45 % minority stakes in four of Ørsted’s operational UK offshore wind farms: Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension, and Burbo Bank Extension, which have a combined total capacity of approximately 3.5 GW.

The value of the transaction is GBP 1.745 billion (approx. DKK 15.7 billion). Brookfield is pursuing this transaction through Brookfield Infrastructure Fund V, the world’s largest closed-end infrastructure fund. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

With this transaction, Ørsted makes significant progress on the farm-down programme announced as part of the February business plan update while ensuring a high level of value retention within the transaction. For Brookfield, the investment provides the opportunity to partner with Ørsted, the world’s largest and leading offshore wind player, to invest in a scaled, fully operational offshore wind portfolio. This marks another step in Brookfield’s expansion into the offshore wind sector, which is a mature technology with a generation profile complementary to solar PV and onshore wind.

Ørsted will retain a 37.55 % ownership interest in the four assets and will continue to exercise a similar level of control and governance as before the transaction. Ørsted will also continue to oversee the operations and maintenance of the wind farms, according to the current service agreements. All four assets are fully operational under long-term inflation-linked contracts for difference (CfDs).

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Brookfield, a leading renewable energy investor with proven investment and operational expertise, as a partner in four UK offshore wind farms in one of Ørsted’s core strategic markets. Today’s transaction is an important milestone in the farm-down programme as part of our business plan, supporting our significant re-investment in new assets.”

Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable and President of Brookfield Asset Management, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Ørsted to invest in four high-quality assets that are critical to supplying the UK with renewable power and supporting the country’s decarbonization objectives. This is Brookfield’s first investment in UK offshore wind, which will continue to be a critical part of the energy mix and to support the growing demand we see for clean energy.”

The agreement includes a call option, providing Ørsted with the opportunity, but no obligation to, repurchase the assets from Brookfield between two and seven years after the closing of the transaction at a pre-agreed price.

As the leading offshore wind developer in the UK, Ørsted currently operates more than 5 GW of offshore wind capacity and has an additional 5 GW under construction or in development, including the Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 projects, both of which have secured CfDs. Globally, Ørsted has installed 15.4 GW renewable energy across offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage, and has another 7.7 GW under construction.

