Nova Clean Energy Announces Execution of Key Contracts for 1 Gigawatt of New Wind Power in Texas

Contrary to expectations, Texas is the leading wind energy producer in the U.S. Driven by industrial electrification in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, an emerging hydrogen market, and the expansion of data centers, ERCOT anticipates that Texas’ wind power will continue surging, exceeding 150 GW by 2030.

Nova Clean Energy is among the developers that are supporting the Texas wind market’s expansion. The developer recently secured agreements to deploy up to 1 GW of wind power in the Lone Star State’s Delaware Basin and Gulf Coast regions. More details about these projects are in the press release posted below.

Wind generation from Nova’s Texas projects will be supported by co-located battery storage. While the addition of battery storage is standard with all Nova projects, it’s especially important for maximizing wind power in Texas. Despite the state’s appetite for more wind, Texas does not possess the transmission infrastructure or capacity to fully support its current generation. In fact, ERCOT reports a 5% wind power curtailment and expects a 13% curtailment by 2035. The deployment of storage along with new wind projects ensures that Texas can more fully realize its renewable energy potential.

Nova is a subsidiary of Bluestar Energy Capital, a global energy investment firm founded by wind energy veteran Declan Flanagan. Prior to establishing Bluestar, Flanagan directed Ørsted’s $5 billion U.S. and European onshore wind investments, positioning him among the world’s preeminent authorities on the global wind industry.

Nova Clean Energy (“Nova” or the “Company”) today announced it has executed interconnection agreements and related high voltage equipment supply contracts for a portfolio of wind power projects in Texas. The project portfolio, once fully built out, will deliver up to 1 GW of native clean power to Texas consumers at a time when the Texas power grid is experiencing unprecedented growth in electricity demand.

On-site construction of the power generation facilities will commence in late 2025, and Nova expects to start delivering power in the winter of 2026. Nova is also in the final stages of similar agreements covering an additional 500 MW of solar and storage in Texas.

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Pratt, President of Nova, said, “We are very pleased to reach this important milestone for much-needed Texas power generation. Demand growth in Texas only shows signs of accelerating, and ‘lead time to power’ is now a major concern for many large customers. Nova is proud to play a role in delivering clean native power where and when the Texas market needs it most.”

The portfolio comprises multi-phase projects located in the Delaware Basin and the central Gulf Coast areas of the State, both ideally situated to meet fast-growing demand from oil and gas, petrochemicals, green fuels, as well as data centers. As with the majority of Nova’s nationwide portfolio of development projects, this wind portfolio includes co-located battery storage.

Since its formation in early 2022, Nova Clean Energy has grown rapidly and is currently developing more than 7 GW of projects across 10 U.S. states. Nova’s project pipeline has more than 50% wind power with a balance made up of solar and a combination of standalone and co-located battery storage. Nova is majority-owned by Bluestar Energy Capital with co-investor Great Bay Renewables.

Nova Clean Energy

Nova Clean Energy (Nova) is a U.S.-focused wind, solar, and battery-storage developer with offices in Chicago and Austin. Since its formation in 2022, Nova has been executing on its plan to deliver 10 GW of renewable power by 2030 through a combination of develop/own/operate, develop/sell, and develop/build/transfer with utility partners. The Nova team comprises approximately 25 professionals with a multi-decade track record in delivering major power projects across the U.S. Nova is a portfolio company of Bluestar Energy Capital. Follow Nova Clean Energy on LinkedIn.

Bluestar Energy Capital

Bluestar Energy Capital (BEC) is a global renewable energy investment company focused on development platforms and project development capital. BEC delivers investable clean energy projects at scale through its regional development platforms: Nova Clean Energy, LLC, BEA Renewables, and Noveria Energy. BEC is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Dublin, Ireland. Follow BEC on LinkedIn.