Nine companies showed interest in offshore wind energy projects in Colombia

Nine companies, seven of them foreign and two Colombian, filed accreditation documents with the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) as compliance with the first stage of the enabling process for the first ‘Offshore Wind Energy Round’.

The ANH explained that “this stage constitutes one of the most important milestones of this first process, since it allows the Government to determine which national and/or foreign companies with experience in the development of offshore energy projects and non-conventional renewable energy sources (FNCER), would present offers and thus obtain the allocation of permits for their development.”

The companies that presented their documents were:

BlueFloat Energy from Spain

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners from Denmark

Jan de Nul from Belgium

DEME from Belgium

Powerchina from China

China Three Gorges Corporation from China

Dyna Energy from the United Kingdom

Ecopetrol from Colombia

Celsia from Colombia

As for the projects, the ANH explained that “they will be carried out mainly in shallow and deep water maritime areas of the departments of Atlántico, Bolívar, southern Magdalena and northern Sucre. The final list of qualified bidders is expected to be available by December of this year and it will be announced which companies could submit their specific bids in the first half of 2025.”

The Government highlighted that this process becomes the first in Latin America for the generation of wind energy in maritime areas.