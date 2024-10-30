ACP Statement on DOD and BOEM Memorandum of Understanding on Offshore Wind Development

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Anne Reynolds, ACP Vice President Offshore Wind after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Defense (DOD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the coordinated development of offshore wind energy generation on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).?The MOU was signed today at ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER conference in Atlantic City:

“Today’s MOU between BOEM and DOD fosters interagency collaboration that the offshore wind industry needs for efficient and smart permitting. This agreement ensures that renewable energy projects can be developed in harmony with military operations and U.S national security.”

“The clear framework for communication and interagency collaboration enhances project planning and development. This strategic partnership will help pave the way for a sustainable future while creating good-paying jobs and strengthening U.S. energy independence. Together, BOEM and DOD are demonstrating a good government approach to growing U.S. energy independence.”

Gulf of Maine Lease Sale

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from Anne Reynolds, ACP Vice President for Offshore Wind after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) concluded a successful lease sale for the development of floating offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Maine. Four lease areas offshore Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, were sold in today’s auction facilitated by BOEM, generating $21.9 million in revenue for the U.S. Treasury. The provisional winners were Avangrid with two leases and Invenergy NE Offshore Wind LLC, a subsidiary of Invenergy, with two leases. Once fully developed, these projects are expected to generate enough energy to power over 2.3 million homes:

“American Clean Power commends the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for conducting this wind energy lease sale in the Gulf of Maine, marking the first opportunity for deploying floating wind technology on the East Coast.

“Governor Janet Mills and Maine’s proactive approach to floating offshore wind technology deserves recognition. Today’s lease sale, along with Maine’s procurement planning, is a significant step toward achieving the state’s three-gigawatt offshore wind goal.

“As New England continues to use more and more electricity, this growing power demand can be met with clean, pollution-free offshore wind generation. Development in the Gulf of Maine will not only generate needed electricity but create jobs and investment for New England.

“With today’s lease sale building on earlier deepwater auctions on the West Coast, the United States is truly on track to become a global leader in floating offshore wind technology.”

Additional Background: ??