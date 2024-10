The Trujillo and Picón photovoltaic plants receive the UNEF Seal of Excellence in Sustainability

The Trujillo and Picón photovoltaic plants, located in Cáceres and Ciudad Real, respectively, have managed to stand out by receiving the Seal of Excellence in Sustainability awarded by the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF). These facilities, operated by ABEI Energy, a property of the Reichmuth & Co Infrastructure group, thus become the 43rd project to obtain this prestigious distinction.

This recognition is awarded to those solar installations that not only stand out for their energy production capacity, but also for their compliance with the highest standards in terms of social integration, environmental respect and circular economy. Both plants have passed a rigorous independent audit that verified their correct integration into the territory, underlining their commitment to local biodiversity and respect for the surrounding communities.

The Seal of Excellence in Sustainability, established by UNEF in 2020, seeks to promote best practices within the photovoltaic sector in Spain, consolidating the industry’s commitment to a more sustainable energy transition.

José Donoso, general director of UNEF, highlighted the relevance of this certification, stating: “We have always demanded that we do things well as a sector, since we believe that our future cannot be understood without coexistence and the creation of added value between the population, the territory and its biodiversity and the projects.”

UNEF has positioned itself as a world pioneer in the development of its own system to certify the sustainability of photovoltaic installations on the ground. This gives developers, construction companies and owners the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the environment and society through their solar projects.