Spain approves 11 photovoltaic and hybridisation projects for 660 MW in the fourth week of October

The Official State Gazette for the fourth week of October contains announcements corresponding to 11 projects with photovoltaics, and some hybridisation projects with wind and solar thermal.

Resolution declaring the public utility for the FV Sancho photovoltaic installation of 137.28 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in San Roque and Castellar de la Frontera (Cádiz), promoted by Cepsa.

Application for recognition of public utility for the photovoltaic plants called Bluesol 1 and Bluesol 2, both of 27.808 MW, in the municipality of Almodóvar del Campo (Ciudad Real), promoted by Austral Venture.

Application for declaration of public utility of the Baluma Solar photovoltaic plant of 58.14 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Albolote, Atarfe and Moclín, province of Granada, promoted by Verbund.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the Orla Solar II photovoltaic solar plant of 49.11 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Coín, Casarabonela and Pizarra, in the province of Málaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the Natera Solar photovoltaic solar plant of 39.075 MW and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Coín, Alozaina and Casarabonela, in the province of Málaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for environmental impact statement, prior administrative authorisation and construction authorisation for the 21 MW Herrera de los Navarros photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing Herrera de los Navarros wind farm, in the municipality of Herrera de los Navarros, province of Zaragoza, promoted by Jorge Energy.

Application for the simplified procedure for applications for prior administrative authorisation and administrative authorisation for construction for the projects for the Helioenergy PV1 photovoltaic generation modules with an installed capacity of 4.99 MW, for its hybridisation with the existing Helioenergy 1 Solar Thermal Plant with a installed capacity of 50 MW, and Helioenergy PV2 with an installed capacity of 4.99 MW, for its hybridisation with the existing Helioenergy 2 Solar Thermal Plant with a installed capacity of 50 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Seville, promoted by Atlántica.

Application for the Declaration of Public Utility of the Opde Herrera 81.072 MW Photovoltaic Solar Plant and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal districts of Sotresgudo, in the province of Burgos, and Herrera de Pisuerga, in the province of Palencia, promoted by Bruc Energy.

Announcement granting Greening the declaration of public utility of the Puigpelat 4.84 MW photovoltaic plant project on non-urbanizable land, in the municipal district of Puigpelat, in the Alt Camp region and its evacuation infrastructure.

Application for the declaration of public utility of the La Lora I/II 95.55 MW photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal districts of Valle de Santibáñez, Huérmeces and Villadiego, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Grupo Cobra.

Application for modification of the prior administrative authorisation and construction of the PFV Valle 2 photovoltaic installation of 108.9 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal districts of Valladolid, Mucientes, Fuensaldaña, Santovenia de Pisuerga, La Cistérniga, Laguna de Duero, Tudela de Duero, Boecillo, Aldeamayor de San Martín and La Pedraja de Portillo, province of Valladolid, promoted by Greenfield.

Rejected projects

Resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, by which the application for prior administrative authorisation of the El Valle photovoltaic solar installation, of 125 MW peak power, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid, promoted by Viridi, is rejected.

Resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, which rejects the request for prior administrative authorization for the El Monte photovoltaic solar installation, with a peak power of 150 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Toledo, promoted by Bester Energy.

Resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines, which rejects the request for prior administrative authorization for the La Cima photovoltaic installation, with a peak power of 150 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Toledo, promoted by Progresión Dinámica.