GOinterHUB brings together leaders in offshore wind energy in Ferrol

The seventh edition of the Galician Offshore International Hub (GOinterHUB) began yesterday with various thematic sessions in Ferrol, where more than 400 representatives and organisations from the offshore wind energy sector met.

From left to right, Francisco Barea (Ferrol-San Cibrao), Martín Fernández (A Coruña), Ramón Muñoz-Calero (Avilés) and Laureano Louridp (Gijón).

The congress, organised by GOE-Asime, Windar Renovables, Navantia Seanergies and the Xunta, served to present three benchmark initiatives in which Asime is participating, the Flores, Aowinde and Atlantic Wind projects.

Within the framework of the 7th Galician Offshore International Hub (GOinterHUB), held in Ferrol, the director of the Port Authority of Avilés (APA), Ramón Muñoz-Calero, has outlined an ambitious panorama for the port of Avilés in the offshore wind industry. In a prominent intervention during the round table “Port capacity and infrastructure”, shared with the presidents of the ports of Ferrol, A Coruña and Gijón, Muñoz-Calero presented the expansion plans of the port of Avilés, consolidating its strategic position in the movement and shipment of parts for offshore wind energy projects.

The APA has been a key point in the transport of components for offshore wind energy, with an impressive balance of more than 18,000 parts loaded at the Valliniello Dock in the last 13 years. This performance has positioned the port of Avilés as one of the leaders of the Cantabrian Sea in the sector, facilitating projects in Spain and beyond. “Our port has a privileged location and optimal connections, which allows for agile and efficient logistics for the transport of large and heavy parts,” said Muñoz-Calero, stressing the importance of local and regional support in these processes.

Strategic advantages and synergies with Ferrol: A collaborative approach

Muñoz-Calero outlined the advantages of the port of Avilés, highlighting its proximity to offshore wind component factories and a port infrastructure designed to support the specific demands of this industry. In collaboration with Ferrol, and especially with Windar, the port of Avilés has developed a joint work dynamic that allows for the distribution of projects and strengthening the competitiveness of the northern region in the field of wind energy. “Each port must enhance its strengths and adapt to the demands of the industry to capitalize on the growth of offshore wind power,” he said, indicating that Avilés is emerging as a key logistics hub for the wind industry in Spain.

Challenges and investment needs for growth

Looking to the future, Muñoz-Calero stressed the importance of accessing investment funds to modernise and expand port facilities, responding to the growing demands on size and weight of offshore wind components. “The port of Avilés must continually adapt to meet the requirements of a constantly evolving industry; this includes infrastructures capable of supporting large loads and the acquisition of advanced technology,” he explained, mentioning the need to secure financing to cover future expansions.

Ongoing projects and new opportunities

Among the short-term plans, the Windar Renovables concession stands out, which is already in the process of dismantling and rebuilding the facilities needed to produce XXL monopiles, essential parts for the new offshore wind farms. This project is a clear example of Avilés’ commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, attracting interest from companies seeking to take advantage of the expanding port spaces on the right bank of the port. This initiative is part of a long-term strategy to consolidate Avilés as a benchmark in the wind sector in northern Spain (2024.10.25 NP AP Avilés…).

Avilés, a pillar in the Spanish energy transition

The participation of the APA in GOinterHUB 2024 reaffirms its commitment to the advancement of renewable energy in Spain. By sharing its experience and growth strategies at this international event, the port of Avilés not only demonstrates its ability to adapt and evolve with the needs of the industry, but also strengthens its role in the energy transition, consolidating itself as an essential driver in the development of offshore wind in the Cantabrian Sea.