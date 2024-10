Germany unveils its largest floating photovoltaic system

Germany’s largest floating photovoltaic power system was officially launched on the 21st in Bad Schönborn, Baden-Württemberg, aiming to harness solar energy potential and drive the country’s energy transition.

According to the German News Agency, the floating photovoltaic system is located on an artificial lake created by a sand and gravel pit, comprising over 27,000 solar panels covering an area of 8 hectares, with a total capacity of 15 megawatts. The project was planned in 2021 and construction began in mid-February of this year. The operator, O&L New Century, stated that the system actually began operations on August 1, providing power to the quarry and feeding excess electricity into the grid. The project is expected to generate approximately 16 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Baden-Württemberg’s Minister-President Winfried Kretschmann commented, “To successfully achieve the energy transition, we must tap into all potential sources, including floating photovoltaic systems.”

This marks the third floating photovoltaic system in the state. These systems generate electricity by securing solar panels on the water’s surface and connecting them to underwater cables. They provide significant power generation while conserving water resources, making them an increasingly popular method of electricity generation in recent years. The water-filled sand and gravel pit is also considered an ideal installation site, as it avoids taking up land space and provides substantial electricity needed for quarry operations.

Sebrina Fichtner