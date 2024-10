Top photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers in 2023 – by Century PV Conference, Shanghai

Although it is not current news, we all enjoy rankings. On June 11 and 12, the “9th Century PV Conference” (CPC) took place in Shanghai. During the conference, the rankings of the main manufacturers of modules, silicon wafers, inverters, and trackers were revealed. PVTime shared the rankings in their news. But before sharing the rankings, it is worth highlighting that in 2023, photovoltaic installations reached a significant milestone, with a 50% increase, around 510 GW of new capacity was installed.

Starting with the ranking of module manufacturers, there were no surprises. LONGi, Jinko, Trina, and JA Solar held the top positions. The list includes 18 Chinese companies that dominated the market, with total shipments exceeding 440 GW.

The revenues of the top 10 module manufacturers exceeded 700 billion yuan, and shipments surpassed 400 GW in 2023, nearly double the total of the top 20 in 2022. The top five manufacturers alone reached nearly 300 GW in shipments.

LONGi, Jinko, Trina, and JA Solar maintained their leading positions, while Chint, Tongwei, Canadian Solar, Risen Solar, DAS Solar, GCL SI, and First Solar also ranked among the best. LONGi stood out by supplying 66.44 GW of modules, a year-over-year increase of 42%. Most top-tier manufacturers achieved shipments above 50 GW, placing them significantly ahead of the others.

Of the 20 companies, 18 are Chinese, dominating the global market with more than 440 GW. And if I am not mistaken, Canadian Solar has most of its production in China.

Moving on to silicon wafer manufacturers, Yongxiang, a subsidiary of Tongwei Solar, led the list with shipments of 387,200 tons of silicon and revenues of 102.83 billion yuan. LONGi ranked second, followed by GCL and TCL Zhonghuan. Despite price drops in 2023, the increase in production capacity has strengthened the positions of the leading manufacturers.

In the inverter list, nothing new. Sungrow and Huawei tied for first place, with Sungrow reporting revenues of 27.65 billion yuan and Huawei reaching 52.607 billion yuan. Despite growing competition, the inverter sector has stabilized.

Regarding the tracker ranking, Nextracker positioned itself as the leader, with shipments of 18 GW and a 133% growth in revenues. Array Technologies and Arctech followed in second and third place, respectively. Despite the growing demand, their market penetration in China remains low, although growth projections for the coming years are positive.

