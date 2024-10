OX2 to manage a 211 MW wind farm in Finland

OX2 has signed an asset management agreement for Piiparinmäki wind farm with Nuveen Infrastructure.

Under the agreement, OX2 will be responsible for the technical, commercial and financial management of the Piiparinmäki wind farm, to ensure optimal asset performance on the behalf of Nuveen Infrastructure, the private infrastructure investment business of $1.2tn global asset manager Nuveen.

Piiparinmäki wind farm was built in 2019?2021 and entered commercial production in summer 2022. The wind farm consists of 41 wind turbines and has an estimated annual production of around 700 gigawatt hours, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 140,000 households (5,000 kWh/household).

“We are very happy that Nuveen Infrastructure have extended our collaboration and entrusted us with the Management of the Piiparinmäki wind farm. This collaboration further solidifies our position as a leading Asset Manager in the Nordics and becomes the 20th asset in our current management portfolio which is developed and constructed by others than OX2,” says Lars Bryngelsson, Managing Director OX2 TCM.

“We are delighted to strengthen our long-term relationship with OX2 with the signature of this new TCM contract. Piiparinmäki wind farm is one of the largest clean energy assets in Finland and in joining forces with OX2 we reiterate our commitment for excellence in asset management in the energy sector,” says Jordi Francesch, Managing Director of Asset Management at Nuveen Infrastructure.

OX2 manages a total of 1,090 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 5.5 gigawatts. In addition to wind farms, OX2 is also managing solar farms and energy storage systems.

OX2 develops, constructs, and sells renewable energy solutions at scale. OX2 also offer management of wind- and solar farms after completion. OX2’s project development portfolio consists of in-house developed as well as acquired projects in onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage, in various phases of development. The company is also active in developing projects based on other renewable energy technologies, such as hydrogen. OX2 is operating on eleven markets in Europe: Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Åland. Since 2023 OX2 is also operating in Australia. Sales in 2023 was about 7.8 billion SEK. The company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. OX2 is owned by EQT, one of the world’s largest private equity investors. www.ox2.com