France achieves record photovoltaic capacity growth in 2023

According to the latest report from the International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems (IEA PVPS), France added 4 GW of solar capacity in 2023, reaching a historic high. This growth is primarily attributed to falling market electricity prices, a significant decline in solar module costs, and the implementation of the French government’s Renewable Energy Acceleration Law.

The report highlights a substantial increase from the revised figure of 3.2 GW in 2022. The drop in market prices and solar module costs has reduced the investment costs for new photovoltaic installations, making solar power more competitive. Stockpiling behaviors by European solar module buyers, coupled with large-scale capacity expansions by Asian manufacturers and trade barriers in the U.S. market, have led to an oversupply in Europe, further driving down module prices.

Additionally, the Renewable Energy Acceleration Law, effective in 2023, has played a crucial role. This legislation mandates the installation of solar systems on new or renovated buildings over 500 square meters, requires solar canopies for parking lots exceeding 1,500 square meters, and allows photovoltaic systems to be built on unused land near roads, canals, and railways. These measures have facilitated the widespread adoption of solar photovoltaic systems.

Notably, residential solar installations accounted for 24% of the new capacity in 2023, with nearly 40% of the new capacity being used for self-consumption. According to the report, France has nearly 7 GW (DC) of new projects in the grid connection queue and has added over 26 GW of reserve projects.

Sebrina Fichtner